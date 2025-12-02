Revenue from tourism in Cyprus reached €499.9 million in September 2025, according to figures released by the Cyprus Statistical Service (Cystat) on Monday.

This reflected a 10.1 per cent increase compared with €454.1m in the same month of 2024, continuing the upward trend recorded throughout the year.

For the January to September 2025 period, total tourism receipts rose to €2.97 billion, up 15.4 per cent from €2.58 billion a year earlier.

In its announcement, Cystat noted that the increase was supported by stronger arrivals and steady expenditure levels across key markets.

September arrivals reached 570,635, compared with 509,463 in September 2024, while the average expenditure per person stood at €876.01, slightly lower than the €891.29 recorded last year.

The International Maritime Organisation (IMO) has confirmed the composition of its next 40-member Council, electing countries across three categories that reflect their contribution to global shipping, trade and maritime governance.

Cyprus secured its seat in Category (c), maintaining its position within the organisation’s executive body for another term.

According to the IMO announcement, the Council will continue to represent all major maritime regions, with the newly elected members set to convene for their 136th session on December 4, when they will choose the Council’s Chair and Vice-Chair for the 2026–2027 biennium.

Cyprus students were among those completing the latest cohort of The League of Analysts, an international investment training programme run by Zubr Capital, which concluded its seven-month cycle in Poland with the final defence of graduation.

The programme, developed and delivered by Zubr Capital specialists, is designed to complement academic studies with a strong practical component.

As part of its long-term expansion strategy, the firm now operates as a locally established investment company in Cyprus, managing $250 million across 30 technology businesses, including two unicorns, backed by investors such as the EBRD, FMO and Wargaming.

Against this backdrop, the fifth edition of The League of Analysts brought together students from both Poland and Cyprus, creating a cross-border training environment closely aligned with the company’s regional footprint.

EU member states and the European Parliament have reached a political agreement on new rules aimed at better protecting consumers from online fraud, unexpected charges and data misuse, parliament said last week.

Under the deal, customers will have to be clearly informed of all fees before making a payment, including currency conversion costs and ATM withdrawal charges, regardless of who operates the machine.

The measures also aim to secure access to cash in rural and remote areas, as retailers will be allowed to provide withdrawals of up to €150, and at least €100, without requiring a purchase, as mentioned in Philenews.

Cyprus’ banking system continued to show exceptionally high liquidity in October 2025, with deposits exceeding loans by €30.8 billion, the highest level since comparable records began in 2007.

The latest figures from the Central Bank of Cyprus (CBN) show excess liquidity edging towards €31bn, confirming a trend already noted in recent analyses of the sector’s strong fundamentals,including rising deposits in September.

According to Thursday’s data, total deposits reached €57.6bn in October, while total loans stood at €26.8bn.

The gap remains far from the conditions of 2013, when loans exceeded deposits by roughly €17bn, a reversal that has been repeatedly documented in recent coverage of banking-sector strengthening, such as the overview of broader economic performance published earlier in November.

Cyprus’ retail trade strengthened in October 2025, supported by broad-based consumer spending across both edible and non-edible categories, according to figures released on Monday by the Statistical Service (Cystat).

The Turnover Value Index of retail trade, excluding motor vehicles, rose 7.6 per cent from a year earlier, while the Turnover Volume Index increased 10.1 per cent.

Using 2021 as the base year, the aggregated value index reached 142.6 and the volume index 126.9.

Over the January–October period, value advanced 6.4 per cent and volume 7.8 per cent compared with the same interval of 2024.