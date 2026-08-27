Cyprus is due to receive three credit rating decisions in September, with DBRS Morningstar, Standard & Poor’s and Capital Intelligence Ratings scheduled to review the Republic’s standing before Fitch and Moody’s follow with assessments in November.

Canadian agency DBRS Morningstar will announce its decision on September 4, followed by Standard & Poor’s and Capital Intelligence Ratings on September 18.

Cyprus currently holds investment-grade ratings from all major international agencies, with recent assessments pointing to continued economic growth, strong public finances and a resilient banking sector.

DBRS confirmed Cyprus at A with a stable outlook on March 13, 2026, citing the economy’s continued strong growth momentum during the previous year.

The agency also said Cyprus’ ratings were supported by the government’s strong fiscal performance in recent years, the banking sector’s strong financial position and a stable domestic political environment.

The Digital Cooperation Organisation (DCO) has launched a new study calling for greater international cooperation to help countries strengthen their digital sovereignty and resilience as artificial intelligence becomes increasingly concentrated among a small number of technology providers.

It should be noted that Cyprus is a member of the DCO, which brings together countries seeking to promote digital cooperation and the development of digital economies, among other things.

Indeed, Cyprus has sought to deepen its engagement with the DCO as it develops its position as a regional centre for technology, investment and digital services.

During a visit to Cyprus in June, DCO Secretary-General Deemah AlYahya held talks with government, business and technology stakeholders on digital investment, artificial intelligence, connectivity and infrastructure.

Cyprus consumers are visiting supermarkets more often, comparing prices across several stores and avoiding unnecessary purchases.

However, the shift towards smaller baskets has not prevented the retail market from delivering a solid summer performance.

The positive picture has emerged despite continued inflationary pressure.

The Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices rose 4.4 per cent year-on-year in July and 0.7 per cent from June, according to the statistical service (Cystat).

Food and non-alcoholic beverages were 4.54 per cent more expensive than a year earlier, while housing and electricity costs increased 6.98 per cent.

The sharpest rise, at 11.95 per cent, was recorded in restaurants and accommodation services. By contrast, clothing and footwear prices fell 5.24 per cent.

Within this environment, Pasyle secretary-general Marios Antoniou and supermarkets association executive secretary Andreas Hadjiadamou both told the Cyprus News Agency (CNA) that consumers had become more selective, searching for offers and avoiding unnecessary purchases.

Young people must be included in decisions on technology that will shape their jobs, education and safety online, Deputy Minister of Research, Innovation and Digital Policy Nicodemos Damianou said during an open discussion in Larnaca.

Damianou met students at UCLan Cyprus as part of the 20th National Session of the European Youth Parliament Cyprus (EYP Cyprus), with the discussion covering the digitalisation of the state, employment opportunities in technology and innovation, and the protection of minors online.

“As much as young people want to listen to me, I also want to listen to them,” Damianou said, acknowledging that policymakers sometimes unintentionally leave the younger generation out of discussions that directly concern them.

He added that technology, digitalisation and innovation were no longer subjects confined to specialists, but had become part of everyday life and the country’s economic future.

Permission from Turkey is not required for the Great Sea Interconnector project (GSI), which, if completed, will connect the energy grids of Cyprus, Greece and Israel, to go ahead, Greek Deputy Foreign Minister Tasos Chatzivasileiou said on Thursday.

“Planning for the cable is continuing as normal. Based on international law, permission is not required, let alone for a peaceful infrastructure project which will connect Europe with the Middle East,” he told Greek television channel Skai.

He added that French asset management firm Meridiam’s purchase of a majority stake in the project “constitutes a vote of confidence and means that the project is safe”.

“Greece is not going to leave any provocation unanswered and will not give in over any of its national interest … The planning is continuing as normal. Calmness and patience. The project is European,” he said.

The Research and Innovation Foundation (RIF) on Wednesday opened applications for up to 15 Cyprus startups to take part in Slush 2026 in Helsinki on November 18 and 19.

The initiative is aimed at promoting Cyprus’ innovation ecosystem and supporting local startups, particularly businesses that have received funding through RIF innovation programmes.

Slush 2026 is expected to bring together more than 6,000 startups and over 3,500 investors and businesses, offering participating companies opportunities for exposure, customer acquisition and networking.

RIF’s support for Cyprus’ participation forms part of the activities of Enterprise Europe Network Cyprus, in which the foundation participates as a partner.

Under the scheme, RIF will cover the €395 entry ticket, including VAT, and provide a €300 subsidy per person towards participation costs. The total support will therefore be worth up to €695 per person.

The Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Keve) has announced that its executive committee will hold a meeting on September 1, 2026, with House Speaker Annita Demetriou.

According to Keve, the upcoming discussion will focus primarily on matters concerning pension system reform, giving particular weight to the specific positions and proposals put forward by the business community.

The chamber explained that this high-level session forms part of an ongoing structured dialogue conducted by Keve with political leaders on critical issues impacting the national economy, commercial enterprises, and wider society.

The talks come as the government prepares to submit a legislative package for the first major overhaul of the pension system since 1980, aiming for implementation on January 1, 2027.

Researchers and research organisations across Cyprus are being invited to take part in the 2026–2027 “Researchers in Schools” programme, bringing pupils into closer contact with people working in science, technology, engineering, the arts and mathematics.

The Research and Innovation Foundation (RIF) has opened expressions of interest from researchers who are available to visit primary, secondary and technical and vocational schools during the coming academic year.

For the first time, research organisations will also be able to host groups of pupils at their own facilities, giving students an opportunity to see research environments and activities at close range.

Researchers taking part will be asked to present their work in a simple and accessible way, using creative or interactive demonstrations wherever possible. The use of portable equipment and research tools that can be safely transported to schools is also encouraged.

Alpha Bank’s voting rights in Alpha Trust Holdings reached 100 per cent on August 24, 2026, after the Greek bank acquired the final 69,324 shares in the company through the completion of a squeeze-out process.

Alpha Trust Holdings disclosed the change in voting rights on Wednesday following a notification received from Alpha Bank, in accordance with the relevant law governing transparency requirements for major holdings.

The acquisition increased Alpha Bank’s shareholding to 100 per cent of Alpha Trust Holdings’ total share capital and voting rights.

The final shares were acquired at €20.20 each, giving the transaction a total value of approximately €1.40 million.

The €20.20 price was the same cash consideration offered by Alpha Bank under its earlier tender offer for Alpha Trust Holdings.

The Clean Shipping Alliance (CSA) and the Marine Fuels Alliance (MFA) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) aimed at helping the shipping and bunker industries meet emissions rules and move towards alternative fuels and emissions reduction technologies.

The partnership brings together the CSA’s expertise in exhaust gas cleaning systems and marine environmental technology with the MFA’s network and knowledge across the marine fuels supply chain.

Through the agreement, the two organisations will share technical knowledge and coordinate their work on regulatory pathways, while encouraging closer dialogue between technology providers, fuel suppliers and ship operators.

They will also exchange technical data and research on MARPOL compliance, alternative fuels and emissions reduction technologies, as the maritime industry works towards a sustainable, compliant and lower-emission future.

Cypriot investment firm Demetra Holdings has clarified that the appointment of company official Ioannis Eirinarchos to the board of technology company Logicom was made in his personal capacity and does not represent Demetra Holdings.

In an announcement to investors, Demetra said Eirinarchos, who is a company official, had been appointed as a non-independent, non-executive director of Logicom Plc, as announced by Logicom earlier in the day.

The company stressed that Eirinarchos will not represent Demetra Holdings on the Logicom board.

It also clarified that his appointment was not accompanied by any agreement, arrangement or understanding between Demetra Holdings and Logicom or its shareholders.

Cypriot competition economist Panayiotis Agisilaou has been named a Thought Leader by the Lexology Index for the seventh consecutive year, retaining his place as the only economist from Cyprus in the top category.

Trojan Economics founder and managing director Panayiotis Agisilaou received the recognition in the Competition – Economists category of the international guide, published in association with Global Competition Review and formerly known as Who’s Who Legal.

The Thought Leader designation is awarded to professionals who receive the highest evaluations through Lexology Index’s independent research process, drawing on feedback from peers and clients, interviews with practitioners and corporate counsel, and independent data analysis.

Agisilaou was also recognised as Recommended in the Consulting Experts – Economics – Competition Economists category, giving him two distinctions in the same publication.

The Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Keve) has announced that the Trade Ministry has opened applications for a €1.7 million grant scheme supporting local businesses participating in international trade fairs throughout 2027.

The De Minimis sponsorship scheme provides financial backing for Cypriot enterprises to exhibit at commercial fairs abroad where the ministry participates with an official state pavilion.

Funding is targeted at businesses active in the manufacturing and marketing of industrial and agricultural products, as well as related service sector branches.

The overarching objective of the government initiative is to boost the outward orientation of Cypriot production and commercial firms, helping them penetrate foreign markets and increase national export volumes.

Interested companies can submit their applications until September 18, 2026.

The Nicosia regional tourism board (Etap) will host a tourism event in Athens on October 2, 2026, as part of an effort to attract more visitors from Greece and promote the capital’s tourism offering.

The event, being held under the slogan “Greece, we are waiting for you”, will present Nicosia’s comparative advantages to tourism professionals and potential visitors from the Greek market.

It will take place from 10am to 2pm at the Theocharakis Foundation Amphitheatre at 9 Vasilissis Sofias Avenue and 1 Merlin Street, opposite the Greek parliament in central Athens.

The event forms part of the “Cyprus Days” initiative being organised by the Cyprus Embassy in Greece.

Cyprus deputy tourism minister Kostas Koumis, Cyprus ambassador to Greece Stavros Avgoustides, Bishop of Mesaoria Grigorios, president of the Cyprus-Greece Business Association Iosif Iosif and other officials are due to address the event.

Lordos United Public Ltd announced on Wednesday that it will propose a €200,000 final dividend to shareholders at its annual general meeting on September 23, 2026, with the company also set to review its first-half financial results at a board meeting on the same day.

The company’s board of directors has decided to recommend approval of the final dividend, following consideration of all relevant financial information.

The proposed dividend will be submitted to shareholders for approval at the annual general meeting, which will take place at 5pm at the company’s headquarters in Limassol’s Ypsonas industrial area.

The proposed record date for determining eligible shareholders is October 5, 2026.

The Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) has imposed a €100 administrative fine on Eurotrade Investment RGB Ltd for failing to submit a required regulatory form within the prescribed deadline.

The decision was taken by the CySEC board at its meeting on August 3, 2026, and was announced publicly on August 26.

The fine relates to the company’s failure to successfully submit its QST-CIF Form for the first quarter of 2026 within the deadline set by CySEC.