BrainRocket has closed its Limassol offices and offered most of its remaining employees relocation abroad, apparently ending the Cyprus presence of one of the island’s largest technology employers.

All the company’s offices and other leased facilities in the city were closed during the past month, including premises in at least two locations, according to information published on Tuesday by Politis.

The BrainRocket signs have also been removed from the buildings, while employees who were still working in Cyprus were instructed to work remotely until further notice.

At the same time, most were offered relocation packages to move to Spain or other countries where the company maintains offices.

The decision follows a year-long withdrawal that began in the summer of 2025, when the company started transferring much of its business from Limassol to Valencia.

The American Chamber of Commerce in Cyprus (AmCham Cyprus) has called for a balanced approach to implementing the OECD/G20 Pillar Two international tax framework, warning that policy decisions could affect future investment, employment and Cyprus’ position as an international business hub.

The chamber said it fully supported Cyprus’ commitment to international tax cooperation, transparency and compliance with OECD and EU frameworks, but argued that implementation should be based on evidence and take account of the country’s competitiveness.

AmCham said it had heard concerns from international investors, multinational companies, business leaders and professional service providers about the implications of evolving Pillar Two rules for future investment decisions.

It warned that some US-headquartered multinationals could reconsider expansion plans, choose alternative jurisdictions or decide against establishing operations in Cyprus if the country’s competitive position weakened.

Cyprus tourism arrivals recovered strongly during the peak summer season, narrowing the gap with last year’s record performance after severe disruption in March and April, according to a Eurobank Research analysis published on Tuesday.

Tourist arrivals in July were just 1.1 per cent below July 2025, improving from a 1.7 per cent decline in June and marking a substantial recovery from falls of 30.7 per cent in March and 27.6 per cent in April.

The improvement followed a difficult start to 2026, when renewed instability in the Middle East and turbulence in air transport sharply affected travel sentiment and visitor flows.

Despite the recovery, arrivals during January to July remained 8.0 per cent below the corresponding period of 2025, representing about 193,000 fewer visitors.

Cyprus and Kazakhstan are looking to turn agreements signed during President Nikos Christodoulides’ visit to Astana into joint projects in artificial intelligence, space technology and applied research, Chief Scientist Demetris Skourides said.

The next stage of cooperation was discussed during a meeting between Skourides and Kazakhstan’s ambassador to Cyprus, Nikolay Zhumakanov, at the Research and Innovation Foundation (RIF) this week.

Writing on his personal platform following the meeting, Skourides said the talks provided an opportunity to build on the foundations established during Christodoulides’ official visit to Kazakhstan in June 2026.

“The Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) signed in Astana created a framework for closer cooperation in education and science, information and communication technologies, e-government, space activities and cybersecurity,” he said.

The presidential visit was the first by a Cypriot president to Kazakhstan since diplomatic relations between the two countries were established in 1992.

Aegean Airlines will publish its financial results for the first half of 2026 on September 14, providing an update on the Greek carrier’s performance after a first quarter marked by higher revenue and passenger traffic but a substantially wider loss.

The company will release its results after the close of the Euronext Athens trading session, with its financial statements to be made available on its website.

Aegean will then hold an analysts’ conference call on September 15 at 3pm Athens time, or 1pm GMT.

The results will follow a first quarter in which consolidated turnover rose 5 per cent year-on-year to €320.7 million, compared with €306 million in the first quarter of 2025.

Passenger traffic increased 4 per cent to 3.23 million, broadly in line with the increase in seats offered, while the load factor edged up to 80.8 per cent from 80.3 per cent.

Used vehicles continued to drive growth in Cyprus’ motor market during the first eight months of 2026, while registrations of new vehicles remained below last year’s levels, according to figures released by the statistical service (Cystat) on Tuesday.

A total of 38,564 motor vehicles were registered between January and August, marking an 11.2 per cent increase compared with 34,668 during the same period last year.

The gap between new and used vehicles remained substantial. Used registrations climbed by 22.7 per cent, from 19,504 to 23,923, while registrations of new vehicles fell by 3.4 per cent to 14,641, from 15,164.

The same broad pattern was recorded in August, when overall registrations rose by 8.9 per cent to 3,777, compared with 3,468 in August 2025.

Lordos Hotels (Holdings) Public Ltd announced on Tuesday that its board of directors will convene on September 23, 2026, to review the group’s financial report for the first half of 2026.

The upcoming session follows a challenging operational stretch for the listed hospitality group, which had previously warned investors that its first-half earnings would fall below the figures recorded in 2025.

Company executives attributed the weaker performance to reduced occupancy levels across its properties, directly linking the downturn to geopolitical turmoil in the Middle East and its wider strain on domestic tourism sentiment.

“The results for the first half of 2026 are expected to be lower compared to those for the same period last year, due to lower occupancy rates at the group’s hotel units as a result of geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and their impact on the tourism sector of Cyprus,” corporate management stated in an earlier market update regarding the first-half outlook.

Paphos has begun mapping accessibility barriers across its tourism infrastructure, as part of a wider effort to make the district’s beaches, attractions, cultural sites and rural communities easier to visit for people facing mobility and other challenges.

The assessment is being carried out for the Paphos regional tourism board (Etap) by the European University Cyprus, with support from the American University of Beirut, and is expected to be completed by mid-2027.

Etap executive director Nasos Hadjigeorgiou told the Cyprus News Agency (CNA) that a scientific team has already been formed, while work has begun on establishing a mechanism to record both public and private infrastructure.

Once completed, the study will provide a comprehensive picture of the current situation, identify gaps and help determine the individual measures required across the district.

According to Hadjigeorgiou, Etap wants to avoid piecemeal solutions and instead establish firm foundations for an integrated accessibility plan.

Atlantic Insurance Company Public Ltd has announced that its board of directors will convene later this month to examine the un-audited consolidated financial results for the first half of 2026.

The board meeting is scheduled to take place on September 24, 2026, at 10.30 am at the company’s head office in Nicosia.

The scheduled board review follows a profit warning issued by the company in August 2026 regarding the first six months of the year.

During that announcement, Atlantic Insurance Company Public Ltd cautioned shareholders and the wider market that overall financial results for the first half of 2026 were expected to decline compared to the corresponding period of the previous year.

The anticipated drop in overall earnings was primarily caused by lower returns generated from the firm’s investment portfolio.

The Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) will admit 6,555,561 additional Eurobank ordinary shares to trading on its main market on Wednesday, September 9, following their creation through the exercise of stock options by management and staff.

The CSE announced on Tuesday that the new shares, each with a nominal value of €0.22, would be incorporated into Eurobank’s existing listed share capital.

The shares had already begun trading on Euronext Athens on September 4, following their creation through the exercise of options by 231 beneficiaries under the second, third, fourth and fifth series of Eurobank’s eighth stock option plan.

The beneficiaries included members of Eurobank’s management and personnel, as well as employees of affiliated companies who met the relevant legal requirements.

The addition will bring the total number of Eurobank shares to 3,609,969,343, with the same number of shares now forming the bank’s listed capital on the Cyprus Stock Exchange.

The stock option exercise followed a €1.44 million increase in Eurobank’s share capital, with the options exercised at €0.23 per share.

Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) issued new guidance on Tuesday, requiring financial firms under its supervision to calculate and report the annual costs and losses arising from major information and communications technology (ICT) incidents.

The requirements apply to a broad range of financial entities regulated in Cyprus, including investment firms, crypto-asset service providers, and certain issuers of asset-referenced tokens.

It also applies to central securities depositories, central counterparties, trading venues, alternative investment fund managers, management companies and crowdfunding service providers.

The new requirements follow the adoption of joint guidelines by Europe’s three financial supervisory authorities on how firms should calculate the combined annual financial impact of major ICT-related incidents.

CySEC said the guidance provided further information on how regulated entities should submit the reporting template required under the EU’s Digital Operational Resilience Act (DORA).

The National Bank of Greece (NBG) is due to announce its nine-month 2026 financial results on November 5, followed by a series of dates linked to an expected interim dividend later in the month, according to an updated financial calendar issued on Tuesday.

The Greek lender said its ex-dividend date for the interim distribution will be November 16, with beneficiaries assessed on November 17 and payment scheduled for November 20.

The dates formed part of an updated 2026 financial calendar published by the National Bank of Greece on Tuesday, following an earlier announcement issued on June 3.

The bank’s remaining financial calendar for the year will begin with the nine-month results announcement on November 5, giving investors an update on performance through the end of September.

The following day, November 16, has been designated as the ex-dividend date for the interim dividend, while shareholders eligible for the payment will be assessed on November 17. The interim dividend is scheduled to be paid on November 20.

Cyprus will bring together senior government officials, international investors and technology executives in Nicosia on September 9 for a forum examining how technological and geopolitical changes are altering the country’s investment prospects.

The EY Cyprus Future Realised Forum 2026 will be held under the auspices of Invest Cyprus, with President Nikos Christodoulides due to deliver the opening address.

The event comes as technology increasingly becomes part of the investment equation, with access to artificial intelligence, high-performance computing, digital infrastructure and other advanced capabilities becoming more important to companies deciding where to expand.

That shift is reflected in the participation of John Josephakis, Global Vice President, HPC, AI & Supercomputing at NVIDIA, and Constantinos Kattirdjis, Director, Enterprise Partner Lead at Microsoft.