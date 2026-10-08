October 8-11 is probably the busiest weekend of the month. Festivals, beer celebrations, markets, art walks and exhibitions are on around the island

Festivals

Before the weekend officially arrives, Larnaka 2030 welcomes the MahallArt Cultural Festival, which will activate the neighbourhood of Ais Yiannis from October 8 to 10. Walks, workshops, art performances and open-air screenings will take place, gathering the local community and visitors alike.

Over in the capital, the 9th Nicosia Book Fest will take over Acropolis Park for yet another epic edition. In between readings, workshops for all ages, performances and stands by bookshops and publishing houses are events dedicated to Spanish literature as the festival honours Spain this year.

In downtown Nicosia, Breach Festival celebrates its fifth year with more live music acts. Musicians from Cyprus, the Netherlands, Lebanon and Greece will gather at Ktirion 53 to share their experimental and improvisational music creations for listeners on October 9 and 10.

In Limassol, City of Dreams Mediterranean hosts its annual Oktoberfest Extravaganza three-day weekend. From October 9 to 11, craft beer, brewed selections, Bavarian food bites and live music will bring people together for one big celebration.

Again in Limassol, the 5th Limassol Art Walks will fill the historical centre of the city with exhibitions, performances, installations and visits to galleries from October 9 to 11, while at Rialto Theatre the 16th International Short Film Festival of Cyprus hosts screenings, parallel events and more from October 10 to 16.

Coming for one night only this year is AglanJazz Festival 2026. Five bands will take the stage at Skali Aglandjias on October 10, performing from 7pm to 11pm. Find out the ensembles here. The Kyperounta Apple Festival is on this weekend as well, celebrating the apple season, local producers, tradition and culture.

The Mitsikouri Festival launches its performances and activities this Saturday, bringing events to Nicosia, Limassol and Pelendri village in its first weekend. Until October 18, young audiences will have the opportunity to catch captivating performances from international and local artists, many of which are already sold out.

The Palaichori street food festival

Palaichori hosts its Street Food & Art Festival this weekend. Palaichori Park will host street food vendors, crafters, local producers, DJs, dance groups and live music from 3pm onwards on Saturday and from 11am on Sunday.

Larnaca’s Salina Park welcomes Scalifornia: street food, workshops, beers, tastings and all things Cypriot makers and hospitality. Paphos has a festival too, the Argaka Avocado Festival takes place on October 10 at Sedigep from 4.30pm onwards. Local avocado producers will showcase the region’s avocados, live cooking demonstrations with avocado recipes prepared by chef Christos Christodoulou, Chryso Lefou and students of the Polis Chrysochous Hotel School with live entertainment.

The 29th Cultural Festival of the University of Cyprus concludes this Sunday with a performance by the TratSik String Quartet which will honour the work of seven Cypriot composers of the younger generation. Lastly, the United by Pride event organised by Queer Collective CY is on this Saturday with two parallel marches starting from Eleftheria Square in southern Nicosia and Kuğulu Park in northern Nicosia at 5pm. The groups will meet at the Ledra Palace buffer zone for an evening celebrating love, peace and harmony.

Performances

Besides festivals, this weekend has a few live music nights that are not to be missed. The concerts at Curium by the internationally acclaimed soprano Aida Garifullina are certainly one of them, as she performs beloved arias at the ancient theatre, accompanied by the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra, tenor Kirill Sikora, and baritone Semyon Antakov. They will perform together twice on October 9 and 10.

Internationally acclaimed soprano Aida Garifullina

In Nicosia, the 17th International Pharos Contemporary Music Festival continues with a concert at The Shoe Factory on October 9. The LAB51 DUO, soprano Johanna Vargas and pianist Magdalena Cerezo, will bring their unique performance with works by Bernhard Lang, Georges Aperghis and György Ligeti, blended with hypnotic electronics, surreal physical theatre and vocal acrobatics.

At the Medieval Monastery of Ayia Napa, the narration, music and movement performanceThe Echo of Our Mother (Tis Manas Mas Icho) will share stories about women, mothers and the Virgin Mary this October 9, with a unique approach.

Markets

Last but not least are pop-up markets. The Grand Antiques & Vintage Market returns to the New Strovolos Town Hall this Saturday from 10am to 5pm. At New Division, the Sustainable Bazaar will be from 10am to 6pm on October 10, while Acropolis Park hosts the Halloween Spilia Bazaar.

MahallArt Cultural Festival

Walks, workshops, performances and screenings. Organised by Larnaka 2030. October 8-10. Ais Yiannis neighbourgood, Larnaca. www.larnaka2030.eu/activity/maxalart-2026/

9th Nicosia Book Fest

Book festival with readings, discussions, book presentations, concerts, workshops and children’s activities. October 9-11. Acropolis Park, Nicosia. 10am-10pm. Free admission. www.nicosiabookfest.com

5th Breach Festival

Music festival with artists from Cyprus, the Netherlands, Lebanon, and Greece, playing experimental, improvisational music. Organised by Make Music Cyprus, part of an international network of collaborations with Irtijal Festival in Lebanon and SPACE21 in Kurdistan/Iraq. October 9-10. Ktirion 53, Nicosia. €15 or €25 for two-day pass. Tickets: More.com

Oktoberfest Extravaganza

Brewed beers, German delicacies and Bavarian specialties, along with Live music by the Die Kirchdorfer band. October 9-11. City of Dreams Mediterranean, Limassol. Friday-Saturday: 6.30pm-12.30am. Sunday: 6pm-12am www.cityofdreamsmed.com.cy/en/entertainment/oktoberfest-extravaganza

AglanJazz Festival 2026

Annual jazz festival with five Cypriot bands performing live. October 10. Skali Aglandjias, Nicosia. 7pm-11pm. www.aglanjazz.com

Kyperounta Apple Festival

Annual fruit festival with apple market, farmers, live entertainment and traditional stalls. October 10-11. Kyperounta village, Nicosia district. 10am-8pm. Free admission

5th Limassol Art Walks

Events, exhibitions, performances and projects simultaneously open. October 9-11. Historic centre of Limassol. Friday: 5pm-9pm. Saturday: 11am-6pm. Sunday: 11am-6pm. www.limassolartwalks.com

16th International Short Film Festival of Cyprus

Annual film festival with screenings, parallel events and parties. October 10-16. Rialto Theatre, Limassol. www.isffc.com.cy

3rd Mitsikouri International Performing Arts Festival for Children and Young People

Festival with 14 productions for children ages 0 to 18. October 10-18. Nicosia, Limassol, Larnaca, Paphos and Famagusta. www.assitej-international.org, www.soldoutticketbox.com/el/event/mitsikouri-festival-2026

Palaichori Street Food & Art Festival

Weekend festival with chefs, street food vendors, markets, live music and more. October 10-11. Palaichori Park, Nicosia district. Saturday: 3pm. Sunday: 11am. Free admission

29th Cultural Festival of the University of Cyprus

Cultural festival with diverse productions. Until October 11. Michalis Pieris Cultural Centre (Axiothea Mansion), Nicosia. 8.30pm. €10. Tel: 22-894531. [email protected]

Scalifornia

Street food, Cypriot chefs, workshops on cocktails, Zivania, pizzas and wine pairings. October 10-11. Salina Park, Larnaca. 11am-11pm. www.sunmooncy.com/scaliforniaexperiences

2nd Argaka Avocado Festival

Festival with cooking demonstrations, music, dance and workshops. October 10. SEDIGEP, Argaka, Paphos. 4.30pm. Free admission

Aida Garifullina

Concert by world-renowned soprano Aida Garifullina. Joined by tenor Kirill Sikora baritone Semyon Antakov and the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra. October 9-10. Curium Ancient Theatre, Limassol district. 8pm. Tickets between €80 and €200. www.soldoutticketbox.com

17th International Pharos Contemporary Music Festival

Music concerts with esteemed international musicians and composers. October 9 and 14. The Shoe Factory, Nicosia. 8.30pm. €25. Tel: 22-663871. www.pharosartsfoundation.org

The Echo of Our Mother (Tis Manas Mas Icho)

Narration, music and movement performance telling stories about women, mothers and Virgin Mary. October 9. Medieval Monastery of Ayia Napa. 7pm and 9pm. In Greek. Free admission. Reservations needed. Tel: 99 512250 (Monday–Friday, 9am–1pm). https://forms.gle/SWcH4pSJczHXhDZA