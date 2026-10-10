Saganaki with Grape Jam

The word saganaki comes from sagani – the small, shallow pan traditionally used in Greek cooking, often made with two handles. The name has an older history connected to the Turkish word sahan, meaning a shallow metal dish, reflecting centuries of shared culinary vocabulary across the region.

Originally, saganaki did not describe one specific recipe. It referred to dishes cooked – and often served sizzling – in this small pan. That is why in Greece you can find cheese saganaki, shrimp saganaki, mussels saganaki, and many other variations.

During the decades after World War II, as Greek taverna culture flourished, fried cheese became one of the classic mezedes served alongside wine, beer or ouzo. As Greek restaurants spread around the world, this version became so popular that outside Greece, the word saganaki became almost synonymous with fried cheese.

For the saganaki

Cheese for saganaki

Water

Flour

Olive oil, for frying

Lemon

Freshly ground pepper

For the grape jam

1 kg grapes

Sugar, optional

Lime zest

Lime juice

A pinch of salt

Cut the cheese to the size you want. Pass it through water, then flour it well so it’s evenly coated on all sides.

Heat olive oil in a pan and fry the cheese over medium-high heat until it takes on a beautiful golden colour on both sides.

Remove from the pan and finish with freshly squeezed lemon juice and a little freshly ground pepper.

For the grape jam: place the grapes in a pot and press them so they break and start releasing their juices.

Let them cook over medium heat for about 45 minutes to 1 hour, pressing them from time to time.

When almost all their moisture has evaporated and the grapes have concentrated into a thick, glossy sauce, they’re ready to blend.

Blend until smooth, then finish with a little lime zest and juice and a pinch of salt. If you want the jam sweeter, add a little sugar.

Let the jam cool completely.

Serve the hot, crispy saganaki with the grape jam alongside.

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