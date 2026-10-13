Aegean Airlines will maintain its flight routes to and from Paphos International Airport in 2027, providing continued air links with Athens and onward connections to key European tourism markets, the Paphos regional tourism board (Etap Paphos) announced on Tuesday.

The decision was welcomed by Etap Paphos, which said the airline’s continued presence would support the district’s long-term tourism development and help maintain stable air connectivity.

The airline is expected to operate two or three weekly flights between Athens and Paphos, depending on the period of the year, offering additional travel options for passengers and visitors.

Etap Paphos said the service would strengthen the district’s accessibility from Greece while also improving connections with important international markets.

Through Aegean’s network from Athens, travellers will have further access to key tourism source markets, including Germany, France and the United Kingdom, as well as other destinations.

Moreover, the tourism board described the airline’s continued presence at Paphos International Airport as a particularly positive development for the district’s air connectivity.

It added that maintaining the routes would help broaden the range of flight options available to visitors and support the district’s efforts to attract tourists throughout the year.

Etap Paphos said the service would contribute to strengthening tourism growth, expanding air connectivity and further promoting Paphos as a quality, year-round and competitive destination.

The announcement comes as the district continues to focus on improving international accessibility and supporting tourism beyond the traditional peak season.