President Nikos Christodoulides on Tuesday inaugurated the first phase of the Cyprus Organisation for Storage and Management of Oil Stocks (Kodap) petroleum storage terminal at the Vasiliko energy centre, describing it as the country’s most important infrastructure for securing its energy supply.

The terminal, comprising seven storage tanks, currently holds 30 per cent of the reserves, with preparations for the construction of a second phase expected to get underway as soon as possible.

Speaking at the inauguration, attended by Defence Minister Vasilis Palmas and Energy Minister Michael Damianos, Christodoulides underlined the strategic importance of the project, given Cyprus’ geographical position and continued energy isolation.

“Not only because we are a country under occupation, not only because we are an island, an energy-isolated island, but also, as we have seen from recent developments in our region, which tend to become the norm, such a project acquires particular geostrategic significance,” he said.

The president said the investment was expected to pay for itself within three to five years, with the cost of maintaining reserves in the organisation’s own facilities significantly lower than any other available option.

Established in 2003 in compliance with Cyprus’ obligations under the EU acquis, Kodap is responsible for maintaining national petroleum reserves equivalent to 90 days of net imports.

These reserves must remain accessible at all times and be available for release onto the market in the event of disruptions to the country’s fuel supply.

The organisation’s operations are financed through contributions from its members, namely companies and organisations importing petroleum products.

(Photo: Christos Theodorides)

Christodoulides said the completion of the terminal coincided with a period of intense geopolitical turmoil and hostilities in the wider Middle East, which had inevitably led to disruptions in international supply chains and increased uncertainty in energy markets.

“This confirms that maintaining petroleum reserves, particularly within our own country, constitutes a fundamental pillar of our country’s energy security and resilience,” he said.

“Particularly for our country, which depends heavily on imported fuels and remains energy isolated, maintaining reserves is of particular importance as it ensures, among other things, our ability to respond effectively to emergencies, protecting our economy and the smooth functioning of the state.”

Christodoulides recalled that in 2023, 2024 and 2025, Kodap had released national aviation fuel reserves following decrees issued by the energy minister.

Referring specifically to the situation following the October 2023 Hamas attack on Israel and Israel’s subsequent response, Christodoulides said it had demonstrated “in practice the importance of having immediately available and accessible reserves and the ability to respond rapidly to unforeseen circumstances”.

“The experience of recent years has shown us that energy security requires timely planning, continuous risk assessment and meaningful operational readiness, particularly when we are talking about a country such as ours, which is under occupation,” he said.

“It is not enough to maintain the prescribed reserves. We must ensure that they are stored in secure and operationally accessible facilities and can be made available immediately when required.”

With only 30 per cent of reserves currently stored at Kodap’s terminal, Christodoulides said the organisation was expected to begin preparations for the construction of its second phase, in cooperation with the energy ministry, to increase the quantities held in its own facilities.

(Photo: Christos Theodorides)

On the protection of critical energy infrastructure, Christodoulides said the government was proceeding with the establishment of a management body for the Vasiliko energy centre, where the majority of the country’s energy infrastructure is concentrated.

“Among our key priorities is also the protection of critical energy infrastructure, the prevention of risks and the effective management of emergencies. Unfortunately, in the recent past, we have had to manage such difficult situations for the Republic of Cyprus, and we have all experienced the consequences,” he said.

The government is also pursuing projects to strengthen the physical security and policing of the area, with the ministries of defence, energy, interior and justice cooperating on the matter.

As part of these efforts, Kodap has been entrusted with the design and construction of a firefighting system, which is expected to be ready in February or March 2027.

“Developments in recent years confirm that energy security cannot, under any circumstances, be taken for granted,” Christodoulides said.

“It requires constant vigilance, adequate infrastructure and effective cooperation among all the bodies involved, so that we can ensure at all times that our country is prepared to deal with any potential supply crisis.”

The petroleum storage terminal inaugurated on Tuesday, he concluded, constitutes, “without any exaggeration, the most important infrastructure of the Republic of Cyprus for the security of our country’s energy supply”.