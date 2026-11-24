Football season tickets and individual match tickets for Cyprus’ First Division will be available through the government’s Digital Citizen application from December 3, 2026, Deputy Minister of Research, Innovation and Digital Policy Nicodemos Damianou announced on Tuesday.

The new facility will bring tickets together with the Fan Card in the same application, with the government aiming to improve stadium access controls and strengthen safety.

“This is a commitment we made to supporters, and today we are delivering on it,” Damianou said, referring to the plan to connect match tickets with the Fan Card, which was added to the application in June 2025.

The service will cover both Cypriot citizens and foreign residents, provided they have a verified profile on CY Login, the government’s secure access system for digital services.

Tickets will appear automatically under the ‘Tickets’ section, below the holder’s Fan Card, following purchase through existing procedures.

Tickets bought before the new facility becomes operational will also be made available automatically, without users having to take any additional action.

A valid Fan Card will remain mandatory for ticket purchases, while both the card and digital ticket will carry QR codes to verify their validity and match them to their holders at stadium entrances.

“The supporter will have their Fan Card and tickets gathered together on their mobile phone,” Damianou said.

He added that the system would also provide season-ticket holders with information about their team’s next match.

The application, which has already been downloaded by more than 176,000 people, is being developed as a key channel for interaction between the state and citizens.

Recent additions include residence documents for foreign residents, automatic notifications about document expiry and, in August, the ability for parents to access their children’s identity cards through their own accounts.

A tender is also under way for Digital Citizen 2.0, the next major phase, which will incorporate the European Digital Identity Wallet.

Damianou said linking tickets to verified Fan Cards would improve access controls and make it harder for unauthorised people to use tickets.

“For supporters with valid tickets, entry becomes simpler, while for those trying to bypass the rules, it becomes more difficult,” he said.

He stressed that personalised tickets could also encourage greater individual responsibility and help authorities enforce legally imposed stadium bans.

“Technology on its own does not eliminate violence in stadiums,” Damianou said, adding that it could nevertheless improve prevention, access control and enforcement of the law.

The deputy minister said the current football season would serve as a familiarisation period, with digital tickets operating alongside existing entry arrangements.

“We are moving forward gradually,” he said, explaining that the parallel system would allow technical and operational problems to be addressed before a full transition to electronic tickets next season.

Support and guidance will be available through the 1450 helpline, while dedicated technical assistance will deal with problems involving the application.

Finally, Damianou thanked the Cyprus Sports Organisation, the Cyprus Football Association, football clubs and everyone involved in developing the system, saying the aim was to “make football more accessible while improving safety for supporters and families”.