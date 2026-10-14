Cyprus needs a coordinated strategy for shipping, energy and environmental protection to support port investment and modernisation, Cyprus shipping agents association president Reginos Tsanos said, warning that separate planning and regulatory priorities risk undermining commercially viable projects.

Speaking at the Italy-Cyprus Maritime Business Forum, held at the DP World Limassol passenger terminal, Tsanos called for closer cooperation between government authorities, energy providers, municipalities and the maritime industry.

According to a statement issued by the association on Wednesday, he said the three sectors were closely connected but often operated with different priorities, decision-making processes and timelines.

Addressing a panel on sustainable ports and their integration with surrounding cities, Tsanos stressed that better coordination was essential for investments combining commercial viability, energy security and environmental protection.

The forum, held under the auspices of the Shipping Deputy Ministry, brought together Cypriot and Italian officials and business representatives to discuss port infrastructure, maritime investment and green technologies.

Tsanos identified five areas for closer cooperation, including transforming ports into smart energy hubs, aligning regulatory frameworks, integrating investment planning across the blue economy, developing a shared maritime digital platform and coordinating marine spatial planning.

Particular attention was given to shore-side electricity supply for ships, which would allow vessels to reduce emissions while berthed.

However, he warned that “the capacity of Cyprus’ electricity networks remained a major challenge”, requiring coordinated planning between the state, local authorities, shipping companies and energy providers.

At the same time, Tsanos argued that “assessing maritime, energy and environmental projects together could improve investment viability and risk management, rather than treating each development separately.”

He also proposed a shared maritime digital platform to improve infrastructure planning, accelerate decisions and strengthen environmental monitoring.

Similarly, coordinated marine spatial planning could help energy projects and shipping operations coexist without creating unnecessary operational or regulatory conflicts.

Turning to shipping’s energy transition, Tsanos cautioned against investment decisions that failed to consider the industry’s rapidly changing technology and the long operational lifespan of vessels.

For existing ships, he advocated greater fuel efficiency and operational improvements, including better voyage planning, hull and propeller maintenance, engine optimisation and the use of operational data supported by properly trained crews.

For new vessels, meanwhile, he emphasised the importance of flexible fuel systems, including dual-fuel technology and designs that allow future conversions.

Shipowners should also assess the availability of alternative fuels and bunkering infrastructure along their trading routes before committing to new technologies, he said.

Looking at Cyprus’ investment prospects, Tsanos emphasised planned developments at Vasiliko and the upgrading of Larnaca’s port infrastructure as opportunities to strengthen the country’s maritime sector.

He said Italian expertise in maritime technology and port digitalisation could support these projects, drawing also on international experience from Norway and Singapore.

The proposals follow wider Cyprus-Italy discussions on expanding cooperation in shipping, port development, logistics and sustainable maritime technologies.

Tsanos concluded that closer integration between ports and cities would require common planning for infrastructure, electricity networks and transport connections.

He stressed that “cooperation should move beyond general commitments towards specific projects, clearly defined responsibilities and implementation timetables, with shipping, energy and environmental protection treated as parts of a single system.”