New circus acts in the city, medieval performances in the streets, autumnal markets, horror films and more from October 15 to 18

Festivals

A popular vacation destination proves it is not just a summer hotspot but bursting with cultural life as well this week. The Ayia Napa Medieval Festival returns for four days of folklore performances, parades, exquisite costumes, crafts and live music. The streets around the Giorgos Seferis Cultural Centre Square will fill with international medieval groups and local ensembles, celebrating the tales of a bygone era, running until Sunday.

Nicosia welcomes ArtCargo Festival for the first time, for ten days. Opening on October 16 and running until October 25, downtown Nicosia’s streets and squares will fill with acrobatic acts, circus performances and participatory events, with free entry for all. On the opening day, the L’Immediat participatory performance from France will activate the Nicosia Municipal Gardens at 3.30pm and 5pm while Panos Malactos’ water, media and installation, Parametric Deep will launch at 7pm.

The Seaside Street Food Festival – Autumn Edition heads to Paphos, setting up at the Medieval Castle Square. Running from October 16 to 18, the square will transform into a gastronomic experience with street food vendors and live entertainment all weekend long.

The Pyrga Renaissance Fair returns for its third edition to the village with historical reenactments, parades, music and crafts. On October 17, Queen Catherine Cornaro and her entourage will lead the grand parade at 4pm, accompanied by the spectacular Italian flag bearers Sbandieratori Castiglion Fiorentino and medieval fighters. Throughout the day (3pm-10pm), medieval battles, archery, horse rides, traditional games, handicrafts and more will put guests in a Renaissance mood.

The Renaissance Fair in Pyrga

Pop-up events

The season’s pop-up events have started to re-emerge, and back for its first event of the season is another Misfit Sundays gathering. The Sunday Sessions Vol 1 event this October 18 returns to Misfit Union Kitchen in Nicosia’s Engomi industrial area with street food, DJ Marcos Stereo on the decks, drinks and a good time for kids and dogs as well.

At The Mills in Solea valley, another Solea Valley Rock Market is on this Sunday from 10.30am to 5.30pm. Alongside its market stands with handmade items, edible treats and fresh produce from the area, this edition has a special theme. Rock classics from the 60s to the 00s will sound throughout the event while the Best Rock T-Shirt competition runs. Plus, there are children’s workshops, a scavenger hunt and a rock stacking corner.

Social & participatory events

Ex-Flying Squad cop Barry Appleton shares his career’s most captivating stories in a new memoir- Twentieth Century Cop. His book launch at Stage One Theatre in Emba, Paphos on October 15 includes a book signing, readings and a meet and greet with the detective-turned-author.

Still in a spooky mood is a film screening night by ProjectFilms101 in Deryneia. Avenue Garage hosts the Horror Cinema Vol.2 event on October 17, showing three horror films for audiences above 18.

Blade will be shown in Dherynia

In Nicosia, the Nostalgia Quiz Night returns this Friday, October 16, after a summer break. This time the organisers collaborate with the NGO Voice For Autism, with all net proceeds from the event donated towards their activities. A fun pop culture quiz night will fill Antonakis Music Hall with teams from 8.30pm, competing for the top prizes. Hosted by Chris Papadopoulos, the quiz night will be in English and promises a whole lot of fun and nostalgia.

For a dose of gardening, crafts on tote bags, and parents-and-children workshops, the Care & Connect Day at Gardens of the Future this Sunday is an open event for all ages. The doors to this hidden garden community centre will open as early as 11am, welcoming visitors for a fun day.

Performances

Comedian Angelo Tsarouhas brings his brand-new English-language show Diaspora to Cyprus this week, entertaining audiences in Limassol and Nicosia. Inspired by the culture clash he’s lived through growing up Greek in the Western world, he has prepared a show all about family life, travel and Greek culture. On October 16, he performs at Lanitio Theatre in Limassol and on the following night at the Strovolos Municipal Theatre.

Touring Nicosia, Limassol and Paphos is the ballet performance Scheherazade.One Thousand and One Nights, performed by the Italian State Theatre Balletto di Milano. The two-act ballet performance is inspired by the enchanting atmosphere of One Thousand and One Nights, and is set to transport audiences to the world of Eastern fairy tales.

The dancers will first perform in Nicosia on October 16, then in Limassol on October 17 and finally in Paphos on October 18, wrapping up yet another eventful weekend in Cyprus.

Ayia Napa Medieval Festival

Annual festival with street performances, workshops and concerts by local and international artists. October 14-18. Giorgos Seferis Cultural Centre Square, Ayia Napa. Tel: 23-816330, 23-816356, 23-816342. www.agianapa.org.cy

ArtCargo Performing Arts Festival

Public street perfomances from local and international artists, installations and workshops. October 16-25. Throughout Nicosia. www.artcargofest.com

Seaside Street Food Festival – Autumn Edition

Street food and live entertainment. October 16-18. Medieval Castle Square, Paphos. 7.30pm. Free admission

3rd Pyrga Renaissance Fair

Historical reenactments, parades, flag bearers and more. October 17. Pyrga central square, Larnaca district. 3pm-10pm. Free admission. Tel: 7000-7102, 22-532811

Solea Valley Rock Market

Market, rock classic tunes, workshops, competitions and rock stacking. October 18. The Mills, Linou, Solea valley. 10.3am-5.30pm. Free admission

Sunday Sessions Vol 1

Food by MU Kitchen and tunes by Marcos Stereo. October 18. Misfit Union Kitchen, Nicosia. 5pm-10pm. Tel: 99-338577

Twentieth Century Cop

Book launch, author Q&A and book signing with ex-detective Barry Appleton. October 15. Stage One Emba Theatre, Paphos. 6.30pm. Free admission. In English. Reservations needed. Tel: 99-329107

Horror Cinema Vol.2

Three horror film screenings. Presented by ProjectFilms101. October 17. Avenue Garage, Deryneia. 7pm. For 18-years-old and above. www.projectfilms101.com

Nostalgia Quiz Night

Pop culture quiz night. Net proceeds donated to Voice for Autism. October 16. Antonakis Music Hall, Nicosia. 8.30pm. In English. Tel: 99-566485. www.ticketmaster.cy

Care & Connect Day

Gardening, planting and crafting day with workshops for children, parents and adults. October 18. Gardens of the Future, Nicosia. 10am-6pm. Facebook event: Care & Connect: Open Day at Gardens of the Future

Angelo Tsarouhas – Diaspora EU Tour

Comedy show by Angelo Tsarouchas. October 16. Lanitio Theatre, Limassol. October 17. Strovolos Municipal Theatre, Limassol. 9pm. In English. €30. www.ticketmaster.cy

Scheherazade.One Thousand and One Nights

Ballet production by the Italian State Theatre Balletto di Milano. October 16. Municipal Theatre, Nicosia. October 17. Pattihio Theatre, Limassol. October 18. Markideio Theatre, Paphos. www.soldoutticketbox.com