By Dina Husseini

Two traffic accidents in Limassol caused significant property damage but no injuries, police reported on Friday.

The first incident occurred around 1am on Ayias Fylaxeos Street when a car crashed into a pet shop window, resulting in extensive damage.

Authorities are investigating the circumstances.

In a second incident, a woman driver was taken to hospital after she lost control of her car while driving in Zakaki on Thursday.

The driver was trapped in a vehicle after hitting the wall of a house and had to be released by the fire service.