Russian drone strikes on Ukraine’s Volyn region bordering Poland left 370,000 people without power, hit an enterprise with foreign investments and injured two people, regional governor Roman Romaniuk said on Telegram.

Another five people were injured as drones struck an apartment building in Uman in central Ukraine, the national police said on Telegram.

Emergency power cuts were introduced in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv during Russian strikes, private energy provider DTEK said on X.

Poland, a member of the European Union and NATO, scrambled fighter jets to protect its airspace during the Russian strikes on Ukraine, Poland’s armed forces said on X, adding later that no airspace violation was recorded.