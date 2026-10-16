The Goethe-Institut Cyprus presents its fourth edition of GoetheKino this fall titled Questions of What Remains. In this series of film screenings and discussions, questions around the passage of time are explored from different perspectives.

Each film functions as a starting point for exchange and reflection in a relaxed setting, followed by discussions with Olga Kourelou, film scholar, and an expert on the respective film subjects, creating a link to the Cyprus context.

With one event already gone, the series continues on October 21 with the documentary Heaven Can Wait – Wir leben jetzt by Sven Halfar. At the centre of the documentary is the Hamburg Choir, whose members are at least 70 years old and experience the indescribable feeling of freedom that only singing provides.

The documentary challenges preconceptions about ageing, focusing on community, joy and resilience, with infectious energy. Andry Erakleous, Music Therapist and Performer, will join the discussion about how music and singing strengthen resilience and enhance wellbeing.

The next and final screening is on November 25 with the feature debut of Dietrich Brüggemann titled Nö, a film about love, parenthood, uncertainty and compromise. The surreal film tells the story of a couple navigating life, grief and their relationship over the span of seven years, in 15 scenes with no cuts. Deep questions are asked, where sometimes the answer is nö (nah).

With International Men’s Day on November 19, the film will be explored also through the lens of masculinity, with the help of Andria Christofidou, Lecturer in Sociology in the Department of Social and Political Sciences at the University of Cyprus, whose research focuses on men, masculinities, care, fatherhood and social change.

GoetheKino – ‘Questions of What Remains’

Film screenings and discusisons. Documentary Heaven Can Wait – Wir leben jetzt by Sven Halfar. October 21. Feature film by Dietrich Brüggemann titled Nö. November 25. Goethe-Institut Zypern, Nicosia. 7pm. With subtitles in English. Free admission. Tel: 22-674606. [email protected], www.goethe.de/cyprus