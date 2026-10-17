Customs officers seized over six kilograms of cannabis which had been shipped to Larnaca airport, the department said on Saturday.

The cannabis was found on Friday, when officers inspected a package which had been “flagged as suspicious” after it had arrived from what the department described as a “third country”.

While the package was listed as containing a painting, an x-ray scan of it revealed that behind the painting was a little over 6.1 kilograms of cannabis.

The cannabis was seized, while the police’s investigation into the matter is ongoing.