A 38-year-old man was on Saturday morning arrested for reversing his car into two women who were walking through a car park in Nicosia, while the police said that the man was found after a breathalyser test to have been over twice the legal alcohol limit to drive.

The incident occurred at around 2am, with officers arriving on the scene to find that two 24-year-old women had sustained injuries as a result.

Both women were taken to the Nicosia general hospital, where they were administered first aid and discharged.

Officers at the scene said that the man was “shouting” and “causing concern”, and that at one point, he “repeatedly pushed” a police officer and tried to escape.

Additionally, once he was put into the back of a police car, he reportedly hit the inside of its door with his hands and feet, and in doing so, injured himself.

As such, he, too, was taken to the Nicosia general hospital, where he, too, was administered first aid and discharged.

The police’s investigation into the matter is ongoing.