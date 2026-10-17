The police on Saturday announced that they had arrested a ninth individual, a 17-year-old boy, as investigations into an assault on a 16-year-old boy in the Nicosia suburb of Latsia continue.

The boy’s arrest came just hours after the police had announced the arrest of another 16-year-old boy, with both suspects appearing in court on Saturday afternoon, and both being remanded in custody for two days.

As such, they will appear in custody alongside six other suspects, aged between 14 and 21 years old, who were arrested earlier in the week, and who were all handed five-day remands on Wednesday.

One other person had been arrested, but was subsequently released after no evidence was found linking him to the crime.

According to the police, the attack occurred shortly after 8pm on October 9, with seven people meeting the victim in Latsia and physically attacking him, breaking a bone in his nose.