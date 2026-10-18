A 42-year-old man was injured after his vehicle collided with another car on the road between Polis Chrysochous and the nearby village of Yiolou while he was almost six times over the legal alcohol limit to drive, the police said on Sunday.

The police explained that the other vehicle was being driven by a 61-year-old man, and had three passengers inside, aged 60 years old, 23 years old, and 10 years old, with none of that vehicle’s four occupants being injured in the incident.

After the collision, the 42-year-old was taken to the Paphos general hospital, where he is undergoing treatment.

The police’s investigation into the matter is ongoing.