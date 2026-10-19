A new exhibition soon enriches Nicosia’s art scene as it blends vibrant marine creatures with expressive figurative storytelling. Blue Mind is the solo exhibition of visual artist Ioanna Philippou which will run at IN TOTO exhibition space in Ayioi Omologites from November 26 to December 13.

Through bold, lively colours, the exhibition offers visitors an immersive journey into vibrant underwater realms, personal memory and expressive art.

Central to Blue Mind is Philippou’s lifelong fascination with the Mediterranean Sea. Grounded in fond memories of exploring rocky shores, discovering hidden seashells, and observing marine organisms, the collection captures the sea as a meditative sanctuary.

Across these canvases, viewers will encounter a striking array of extraordinary marine creatures, including the Mako shark, Moray eel, Manta ray, Sea Hare, Tonna galea (giant tun shell), Sunfish and Abalone.

Rendered in vibrant, otherworldly colours, the collection juxtaposes marine life with Philippou’s signature expressive figures, distinguished by their stylised, prominent features, juicy lips and sharp noses. Blue Mind represents a reflection of the artist’s current creative journey, merging aquatic fascination with bold, figurative storytelling.

Blue Mind

Solo art exhibition by visual artist Ioanna Philippou. November 26-December 13. IN TOTO exhibition space, Kanari 8a, Agioi Omologites, 1080 Nicosia. Monday, Wednesday, Friday: 5.30pm – 7pm. Saturday, Sunday: 4.40pm-6pm. [email protected]. Instagram: @ioannaphilippouillustrations