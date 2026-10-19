For the first time, a retreat on the art of clowning arrives in Cyprus, organised by the Yasemin Collective and Quantum Circus, led by Chilean artist Marco Antonio Cepeda Cortes.

This November 7 and 8, a two-day educational event Clowning Retreat: Present (of the) Moment takes place at Ananke Home in the capital, welcoming the artistic community and beyond to delve deeper into the skills and transformative possibilities of clowning performances.

Artists, performers, movement artists and anyone curious about stepping outside their comfort zone through movement, play and presence is invited to join the retreat. No previous experience is required and as the retreat happens in English, it welcomes the island’s diverse communities.

Drawing on the many elements that make up clowning, participants will explore comedy, stage presence and non-verbal body language. The training will include physical techniques drawn from miming, breathing and the elements of nature, movement and mindful presence, awareness on and off stage, as well as the fundamental principles of comedy and clowning, such as timing, simplicity and sincerity, presence, interaction and connection with the audience.

The focus on the art of clowning is deeply intentional and important to the organisers. “In ancient traditions, including those of Greece, Egypt and South America, clowning and related forms of comic and ritual performance have long been closely connected to spirituality, self-exploration and questioning or reflecting on the society of their time,” they explain.

“Physicality, imagination and comedy open up countless possibilities for expression, connection and discovery. This retreat invites us to experience the body consciously as a tool for exploration and self-awareness, embracing the gifts of play, spontaneity, curiosity, vulnerability and the freedom to be truly present in the moment.”

Participants will get to witness how in clowning mistakes become opportunities, limitations become sources of creativity, and how joy can be transmitted.

“It encourages us to learn how to be present, prepared and available for whatever life may bring,” organisers conclude and open an invitation to those interested in joining them.

Clowning Retreat: Present (of the) Moment

Two-day educational retreat on the art of clowning. Led by Chilean artist Marco Antonio Cepeda Cortes. Organised by Yasemin Collective and Quantum Circus. November 7-8. Ananke Home, Nicosia. Saturday: 10am-7pm. Sunday: 10am-5pm. €165 with meals, snacks and drinks provided. €190 for accommodation as well. Registrations at https://forms.gle/TDnXjxP4Sezu5T6j9. Tel: 97-725259. [email protected]