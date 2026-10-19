Monitoring and tackling ‘hate speech’ online require a comprehensive legal framework, with care taken to ensure that free speech is not unduly infringed upon, MPs heard on Monday.

At the House human rights committee, lawmakers hailed the recent designation of the University of Technology (Tepak) as the first certified ‘trusted flagger’ for online hate speech in Cyprus.

Tepak has taken on the role in collaboration with the Mediterranean Digital Media Observatory.

Explaining the role of Tepak, MP Christos Christofides (Akel) said it would act as the place where people report suspected hate speech. Complaints received and processed by Tepak would then be prioritised, given its status as trusted flagger.

Tepak itself has no say in the outcome of the investigation of complaints.

Beyond that, Christofides said the various stakeholders agree on the need to create an observatory to track hate speech.

Also, a proposal was put forth for the police to set up a digital platform, where members of the public would be able to stay updated on the progress of their complaints.

The MP said a “clear road map” is taking shape as to how to deal with hate speech phenomena going forward.

He and others acknowledged that current legislation in Cyprus has many gaps. For example, the Press Law – a foundational piece of legislation governing print media and journalistic practice – dates back to 1989, when the Internet did not even exist.

The committee heard from experts, including Aris Constantinides, associate professor of International Law and Human Rights at the University of Cyprus.

Constantinides spoke of ambiguity in laws pertaining to speech, noting that this is the case globally, not only in Cyprus.

The expert stressed the need to balance free speech with protection of people who are the targets of hate speech.

He said that the rules could not be of the ‘one size fits all’ type – for instance, the rules on social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram cannot be the same as those for comments sections on news websites.

Disy MP Michalis Kounounis sought clarifications as to under what conditions someone may be prosecuted for hate speech. With the written word, he said, it’s not easy to determine the tone and intent of a comment made online.

Diko’s Andreas Apostolou asked whether media outlets should be held responsible for user content published on their websites.

It is difficult for a news organisation to check all the comments posted, he added.