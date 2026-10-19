The termination of the contract for the Paphos-Polis Chrysochous road was unavoidable, as was the rejection of tenders by the tenders board, the public works department said in a statement responding to Disy vice-president Yiannis Karousos.

The department said that, following instructions from Transport Minister Evi Tsolaki, it had prepared proposals since September 16, 2026, outlining various options for completing the project.

The proposals now concern the construction of a four-lane road, with the aim of selecting a solution that would avoid further delays or a recurrence of problems encountered both recently and in the past.

The department noted that the project has been pending since the 1990s.

It also rejected claims that there had been delays in the evaluation of tenders.