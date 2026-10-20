A new temporary exhibition is open at the Leventis Municipal Museum of Nicosia, presenting for the first time a significant part of the Alpha Bank Numismatic Collection. The exhibition Messages on Metal. A Timeless Dialogue with Cyprus runs until January 10, and is a collaboration between the two institutions.

It brings artefacts from Alpha Bank’s Numismatic Collection into dialogue with coins from the collections of the Leventis Municipal Museum of Nicosia. A total of 136 coins are on display: 110 from the Alpha Bank Numismatic Collection, 23 from the Leventis Municipal Museum of Nicosia Collection and three from the Leventis Gallery Collection. The meeting of these collections highlights Cyprus’ rich numismatic tradition and the island’s place within the political, economic and cultural currents of the Eastern Mediterranean.

The exhibition narrative unfolds across three thematic sections, Transaction, Narrative and Symbolism, presenting coins as a means of exchange as well as valuable historical evidence. The images, symbols and inscriptions on the coins reveal aspects of the economy, power, identity and values of the societies that produced them.

Beyond the display, the exhibition is accompanied by a bilingual scholarly publication edited by Dr Dimitra Tsangari. A series of lectures, guided tours and educational programmes for families with children and primary and secondary school students will also take place throughout its duration, inviting visitors to discover the messages on metal.

Messages on Metal. A Timeless Dialogue with Cyprus

Exhibition featuring part of the Alpha Bank Numismatic Collection and coins from the collections of the Leventis Municipal Museum of Nicosia. Until January 10. Leventis Municipal Museum of Nicosia. Tuesday-Sunday: 10am-4pm. www.leventismuseum.org.cy, www.alphabank.com.cy