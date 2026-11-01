Police arrested three drivers on suspicion of drink-driving after three separate collisions in Nicosia and Limassol overnight.

The first crash occurred shortly after 7pm on Saturday in the Idali industrial area, when a 48-year-old man ran into a car waiting at a red light, which was then pushed into a third vehicle.

He gave a reading almost four times over the legal alcohol limit and was arrested at the scene.

Shortly before midnight, a 35-year-old man lost control of his car near the Mesa Yeitonia roundabout in Limassol and hit a streetlamp, which fell onto the road.

He was taken in by police but failed to provide a satisfactory sample for the final test, and was subsequently arrested.

At 12.30am, an 18-year-old driving on Griva Digeni Avenue in Engomi was hit by another car, which left the scene.

Police found the vehicle shortly afterwards and established that a 45-year-old man had been driving, who was arrested shortly after.

In Paphos, officers stopped a car in the town centre at about 8.40pm on Saturday after it had broken a traffic signal.

The driver, aged 17, held a learner’s licence, was unaccompanied by a licensed driver, and his is car had no valid insurance; a preliminary drug test was positive and his driving licence was confiscated.