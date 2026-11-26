Cyprus households spent the smallest proportion of their disposable income on housing across the European Union in 2025, at 10.9 per cent, although the figure does not necessarily reflect the affordability pressures facing people renting homes or trying to enter the property market.

According to figures published by Eurostat, the proportion compared with an EU average of 18.9 per cent and 34.6 per cent in Greece, which recorded the highest share.

However, the relatively low figure for Cyprus needs to be considered in the context of how Eurostat calculates housing expenditure, with its methodology covering homeowners and tenants rather than measuring rents alone.

The calculation includes rent paid by tenants, but for homeowners it counts mortgage interest rather than the full monthly mortgage instalment.

It also includes other housing expenses such as electricity, water, gas, heating, insurance, maintenance, repairs and applicable property taxes.

Crucially, the calculation excludes the capital repayment component of mortgages. This means that homeowners who have already paid off their loans can have substantially lower recorded housing costs than tenants paying market rents.

Eurostat also measures disposable household income rather than individual salaries. This combines the incomes of household members after taxes and certain transfers, including employment earnings, pensions, investment income and social benefits.

Consequently, a household with two working adults is assessed on their combined disposable income, while a person renting alone has to meet housing expenses from a single income.

The methodology therefore produces a national average that encompasses households in very different circumstances, including homeowners without mortgages, households with multiple earners and tenants paying market rents.

This distinction is particularly relevant to Cyprus, where the cost of renting can absorb a substantial proportion of an individual worker’s salary, despite the comparatively low national average reported by Eurostat.

The figures should therefore not be interpreted as evidence that housing is affordable for everyone in Cyprus, particularly younger people, single-income households and those who have yet to acquire their own property.

Eurostat’s figures show that Cyprus’ housing cost share has remained relatively stable, standing at 11.1 per cent in 2019, before falling to 10.9 per cent in 2020 and rising to 11 per cent in 2021.

It subsequently reached 11.1 per cent in 2022 and 11.5 per cent in 2023, before easing to 11.4 per cent in 2024 and returning to 10.9 per cent last year.

Across the EU, households spent an average of 18.9 per cent of disposable income on housing in 2025, down from 19.2 per cent in 2024 and 20 per cent in 2019.

Greece recorded 34.6 per cent in 2025, compared with 35.5 per cent in 2024 and 38.9 per cent in 2019.

Eurostat also found that 68 per cent of Europeans owned their homes in 2025, with ownership rates ranging from 47 per cent in Germany to 94 per cent in Slovakia.

The findings form part of Eurostat’s Housing in Europe 2026 publication, which examines housing conditions, affordability, property prices and developments in the construction sector, including investment and building permits.