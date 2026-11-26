AXIA Ventures Group supported the €300 million initial public offering (IPO) of METKA Group on Euronext Athens, acting as senior joint bookrunner in the institutional offering and joint coordinator in the public offering.

Leveraging the combined capabilities of Alpha Bank Group, of which AXIA has been a member since December 2025, the regional investment banking group helped steer the landmark Greek infrastructure listing into its next phase of growth.

Operating as a subsidiary of METLEN, METKA is one of Greece’s leading integrated infrastructure platforms with an established track record in delivering major projects across construction, concessions and public-private partnerships (PPPs), as well as facility management.

By combining technical expertise, operational excellence and financial strength, the company is positioned to capitalise on growing demand for infrastructure investment in Greece and Southeast Europe, backed by METLEN’s international presence, industrial heritage and institutional strength.

The transaction was structured as a combined offering of new and existing ordinary shares, encompassing a public offering to retail and qualified investors in Greece alongside an institutional offering to eligible investors outside the country.

In total, the offering comprised 30 million ordinary shares priced at a final offering level of €10.00 per share, consisting of 25 million newly issued shares and 5 million existing shares sold by METLEN.

The listing raised €300 million altogether, generating €250 million in primary proceeds for the company and €50 million from the sale of existing shares, which implies a post-offering market capitalisation of approximately €1.25 billion.

The public offering accounted for 66.7 per cent of the total shares sold, while the remaining 33.3 per cent was allocated to the institutional offering.

Alpha Bank’s nationwide branch network and digital channels played a central role in the public tranche, facilitating broad participation from retail investors across Greece.

Proceeds from the primary capital raise will fund METKA’s strategic investment programme, including existing commitments in secured PPP and concession schemes such as the Northern Road Axis of Crete (VOAK), alongside new infrastructure opportunities.

The company also intends to pursue selected ventures in adjacent sectors, including real estate, while driving further expansion into Southeast Europe.

“METKA’s successful IPO, against a backdrop of heightened market volatility, demonstrates that compelling business fundamentals, a clear growth strategy and strong leadership continue to attract investors,” said Alexandros Argyros, managing director and co-head of investment banking at AXIA Ventures Group, member of Alpha Bank Group.

“We are proud to have supported METKA and METLEN in this important transaction,” he stated.

“By combining our investment banking expertise with Alpha Bank’s wholesale banking capabilities and the reach of its branch network, we are better positioned to help our clients formulate and achieve their strategic ambitions, access capital and create long-term value,” he added.

AXIA Ventures Group Ltd provides financial advisory and capital markets services to corporates, governments and institutional clients across multiple international markets, operating under the regulation of the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission.

Its integration into Alpha Bank Group has strengthened its investment banking, capital markets and financing capabilities, enabling the group to deliver a broader suite of services and solutions to clients.