Where do you live?

I am based in Limassol, Cyprus.

What did you have for breakfast?

Double Cyprus coffee, no sugar.

Describe your perfect day

Wake up at my own pace (definitely not an early morning person), have coffee and write until early afternoon. Then spend some time in the garden, have dinner with friends, maybe an episode of a tv series, and then write a bit more.

Best book ever read?

Hamlet. I had to read some of Shakespeare’s plays for uni, and his way of playing with words and layered meanings while subtly drawing references back and forth in the text was like fireworks in my brain.

Best childhood memory?

I was probably around 7-years-old, during summer holidays and I had found a stray donkey in my grandmother’s neighbourhood. I always had a special bond with animals, and seeing one so big, up close for the first time, seemed like a wonder. I fed it, washed it and played with it for two days before its guardian found it and took it back. Mind you, this was not in a village where donkeys were common, but in the city, which made it so much more precious.

What is always in your fridge?

Yoghurt. I have it as a side dip for many dishes.

What music are you listening to in the car at the moment?

Loreena Mckennitt. Her folk music is influenced by traditions from all over the world in the most magical way and has been accompanying me for many years now.

That, or a mixture of Alex Warren, Dotan, Zaz, and Lorien Testard.

What’s your spirit animal?

I would have loved it to be a winged unicorn. I was always fascinated by these mystical beings, and I find them to be the very symbol of integration, the bridge between the earth and the sky, the physical and metaphysical, our everyday world and the world of ideas.

What are you most proud of?

My first book. It took years to write it, and it is the entirety of the story I wanted to tell, in the exact way I wanted to tell it.

What movie scene has really stayed with you?

It’s from a movie called Agora that follows the story of Hypatia in 4th century Alexandria and the religious and political upheaval that consumed both her and the city.

There is this particular scene where a Christian mob attacks the Serapeum, the centre of intellect and learning, and while the mob rams the gates, Hypatia and other scholars run to save the scrolls before ultimately having to escape and helplessly watch its destruction.

There is something deeply painful about knowledge and the pursuit for truth being annihilated by brute fanaticism.

If you could pick anyone at all (alive or dead) to go out for the evening with, who would it be?

My dog. She passed away a few years ago. I would really love one more evening with her.

If you could time travel when/where would you go?

Bronze age Egypt. It is, after all, the source of much inspiration for my first book, and I would have liked to see it first hand and talk with its people, find out what their traditions had instilled in their minds as so simple and mundane that needed no scripture to commemorate. Or India, and Cyprus, of the same age.

What is your greatest fear?

The unwillingness to commit to reason. There is usually no breaking such wall, no way to communicate effectively when the search for truth becomes irrelevant for the sake of our own unexamined beliefs. The results of this unwillingness are apparent in the current world affairs.

What would you say to your 18-year-old self?

I would say, trust the process. The journey is messy but, every now and again, a lesson, a capability, an outcome of whatever kind will consolidate and you will, retroactively, appreciate the mess.

Name the one thing that would stop you dating someone.

Being inconsiderate.

I would spend half the day in silence, probably in the garden. Then, I would invite my loved ones for dinner, express my love and say goodbye.

Panagiotis writes epic fantasy stories. Follow him on @panagiotisdimitriouauthor (Facebook and Instagram), https://www.panagiotisdimitriou.com