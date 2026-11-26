For more than six decades, MUSKITA has helped shape Cyprus’s built environment. Its aluminium systems are used in windows, doors, building façades, pergolas, fencing and more, across homes, offices and public buildings throughout the island. Yet, long before windows and doors become part of a building, an entire process unfolds behind the scenes, one that is not always visible to the end consumer.

What happens between the selection of an aluminium system and the delivery of the materials to the fabricator? And what role does MUSKITA play along the way?

Who does what?

MUSKITA does not manufacture finished windows and doors. These are produced by a network of more than 350 trained aluminium fabricators, who use the company’s systems and materials to bring projects of every scale to life.

MUSKITA’s role extends beyond the supply of aluminium profiles. It also provides materials, technical expertise and support to its fabricator customers, helping them manage the various stages of their projects.

The company’s showrooms follow the same approach. Rather than selling finished products, they serve as spaces for information and guidance, where visitors can explore the available systems, colours and accessories. This allows them to identify the specifications that best meet their needs before approaching their fabricator of choice for a quotation.

Material availability that keeps projects moving

The availability of materials plays an important role in project planning. To meet the needs of fabricators and the wider market, MUSKITA maintains stocks of aluminium profiles, with same-day delivery available, subject to the company’s applicable service procedures and conditions.

The company’s stock represents enough material to cover projects equivalent to approximately 5,000 homes or 500 five-storey apartment buildings. It includes profiles in the company’s four most popular colours, selected and developed exclusively for the needs of the Cypriot market.

But what happens when a project calls for a different colour? Here, too, material availability helps support effective planning. MUSKITA also maintains a stock of aluminium ready for painting, sufficient to meet the needs of approximately 2,500 homes. Depending on the specifications of an order, the painting process can typically be completed within three to seven working days.

Deliveries across Cyprus

Having materials readily available is only part of the equation. An organised distribution network is equally important. With a fleet of 45 trucks, MUSKITA delivers to fabricators in towns and villages throughout Cyprus on a daily basis.

Efficient delivery planning is an important part of the support the company provides to its partners, helping them organise their work according to material availability and the specific requirements of each project.

Production capacity backed by international experience

Behind MUSKITA’s ability to serve the Cypriot market is a production infrastructure with a capacity more than three times the estimated total demand of the local market, according to company figures.

With more than 65 years of industry experience, MUSKITA has established an international presence and developed its export activities, with its systems used in diverse settings, from locations across the Indian Ocean to the urban landscape of Manhattan.

This experience is underpinned by an integrated production infrastructure that includes processes such as aluminium extrusion and anodising, as well as electrostatic painting. At the same time, continued investment in technology and people supports the company’s ongoing efforts to strengthen and expand its capabilities.

For the Cypriot market, this production capacity is a significant advantage, helping MUSKITA respond to fabricators’ needs and the varying requirements of projects of different scales.

A company moving forward

MUSKITA’s continued development extends beyond its production capabilities. In 2026, the company is entering a new chapter, with investment in its identity, technology and people.

As it strengthens its presence in international markets, MUSKITA is also seeking to communicate its role more clearly: not simply as a supplier of aluminium profiles, but as a partner providing systems, technical expertise and support to the professionals involved at every stage of a project.

This philosophy is reflected in the company’s new communication direction, built around the central message “Aluminium. Shaping Life.” and its television commercial of the same name. Through imagery of hands at different stages of life, the campaign presents aluminium as a subtle yet essential part of everyday living. Rather than focusing solely on the material itself, the narrative highlights what it helps create: homes, family moments and spaces whose value is shaped by the experiences they hold.

In doing so, MUSKITA highlights the connection between its expertise, its aluminium solutions and everyday life, while keeping its collaboration with industry professionals at the heart of its business.

Need an update on an order?

Throughout a project, having access to timely information about an order can be particularly useful. To facilitate this, MUSKITA provides the dedicated email address [email protected], where enquiries about delivery progress can be submitted.

To request an update, simply include your fabricator’s name and the order number registered with MUSKITA in your email. This information enables the relevant team to check the order’s status and provide an update.

Shaping the next chapter of aluminium

Behind every window or door installed in a home or commercial building lies a chain of collaboration, expertise, production and distribution. From selecting the right aluminium system to supplying the necessary materials and delivering them to the fabricator, every stage plays a part in bringing a project to completion.

For MUSKITA, this process reflects more than 65 years of experience and a commitment to continuous development. Through close collaboration with industry professionals and the ongoing development of aluminium solutions, the company continues to shape its next chapter, with aluminium remaining an integral part of the spaces and moments that give meaning to everyday life.