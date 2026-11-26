Cyprus and Brazil have signed an agreement on the exchange and mutual protection of classified information, paving the way for closer defence industry cooperation, joint projects and the potential supply of military equipment.

According to a defence ministry announcement on Thursday, the agreement was signed on Wednesday in Brasilia by Cyprus’ ambassador to Brazil Vasilios Philippou and Brazil’s minister and head of the Institutional Security Office of the Presidency, General Marcos Antonio Amaro dos Santos.

“This development constitutes an important step towards strengthening bilateral cooperation between Cyprus and Brazil in the fields of defence and security,” the ministry said.

In a separate announcement, the Cypriot embassy in Brasilia said the agreement “establishes a clear, safe and reliable legal and operational framework for the exchange of classified information between the two countries in strategic areas of mutual interest, including the political, military, economic, legal, scientific, and industrial sectors”. Adding that by establishing equivalent levels of security classification and procedures governing contracts involving classified information, the agreement creates the conditions for joint international projects and the supply of defence equipment.

Philippou said the signing went beyond a technical arrangement, reflecting the two countries’ shared commitment to security and stronger bilateral relations.

“I am confident that this agreement will open new paths for collaboration between our institutions and industries, for the benefit of both peoples,” he said.

For his part, Amaro dos Santos described the signing as an expression of friendship and trust between the two countries, noting that once the internal procedures required for its entry into force were completed, the agreement would broaden opportunities for cooperation between their respective industries.

The Brazilian government highlighted the significance of signing the agreement at a defence industry exhibition, pointing to the close relationship between the protection of classified information and the development of the defence and security industry.

Cyprus is the 21st country with which Brazil has signed an agreement of this nature.

Defence cooperation between the two countries is not new, however, dating back to the 1980s when Cyprus purchased Brazilian armoured vehicles for the National Guard.

In June Defence Minister Vasilis Palmas recalled the earlier military cooperation between Cyprus and Brazil, announcing at the time that he would hold talks with Brazil’s deputy defence minister during the Eurosatory international defence exhibition in Paris. Brazilian-made EE-9 Cascavel armoured reconnaissance vehicles and EE-11 Urutu armoured personnel carriers (and other military equipment) formed part of the National Guard’s inventory in 1990.

The agreement was signed on the sidelines of the ninth Brazilian defence industry exhibition, Mostra BID Brasil 2026, taking place in Brasilia from November 24 to 26.