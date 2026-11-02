The Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) has suspended trading in bonds issued by iDNA Genomics Public Ltd for up to two months after the company failed to appoint a replacement trustee following the resignation of its previous representative.

The suspension took effect on Monday, November 2, 2026, under Article 183 of the Cyprus Securities and Stock Exchange Law, the CSE announced.

The decision follows the resignation of Crowdbase Ltd, which had been acting as trustee for the company’s bonds listed on the CSE’s corporate bond market.

iDNA Genomics announced Crowdbase’s resignation on October 29, 2026, but had not appointed a replacement by the time of the stock exchange’s decision.

The CSE said the appointment of a trustee was a continuing obligation of the company, making the failure to secure a replacement grounds for suspending trading.

The suspension is scheduled to remain in force for two months, until January 4, 2027, although trading could resume earlier if iDNA Genomics appoints a new trustee.