Defence Minister Vasilis Palmas leaves for Paris on Monday, where he is scheduled to meet French Minister of the Armed Forces and Veterans Catherine Vautrin, following an official invitation.

According to a statement from the defence ministry, Palmas will also visit EURONAVAL, one of the world’s leading international exhibitions dedicated to naval defence and maritime security.

The visit comes amid efforts to strengthen Cyprus’ defence capabilities and deepen cooperation with European partners, particularly France, with which Cyprus maintains close defence and security ties.

France is among Cyprus’ key defence partners, with cooperation extending to joint military exercises, naval operations and security in the Eastern Mediterranean.

The two countries also recently participated in the multinational EUNOMIA 7/2026 exercise, alongside Greece and Italy, south of Cyprus. The exercise, which concluded in October, focused on strengthening operational cooperation and maritime security in the Eastern Mediterranean.

The visit follows the signing of a Status of Forces Agreement (SOFA) between Cyprus and France in Nicosia on June 8, by Palmas and Vautrin.

The agreement establishes a legal framework governing the presence and activities of military personnel from either country on the other’s territory, facilitating joint exercises, training and operational cooperation.

The agreement forms part of a broader strategic partnership between Cyprus and France, signed in December 2025, which also provides for closer cooperation between their defence industries and the use of European financing instruments, including the EU’s Security Action for Europe (SAFE) programme.

Cyprus and France are exploring defence industrial cooperation worth approximately €800 million under SAFE. Potential projects include armoured vehicles, drones, radar systems and ammunition, with Cyprus seeking to secure participation for its domestic defence industry in joint production programmes.

EURONAVAL 2026 takes place from November 3 to 6 at the Paris-Nord Villepinte exhibition centre, bringing together naval forces, defence manufacturers and security experts to showcase developments in maritime defence technology.