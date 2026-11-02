Eurobank repurchased more than 1.55 million of its own shares on the Athens stock exchange during the final week of October, spending approximately €6.74 million as part of its ongoing share buyback programme, the bank announced on Monday.

The bank said it bought 1,555,730 shares between October 26 and October 30, at an average price of €4.3345 per share.

The purchases carried a total cost of €6.74 million, with the shares traded on Euronext Athens through Eurobank Equities Single Member Investment Firm.

The largest daily purchase took place on October 26, when Eurobank acquired 592,995 shares for €2.52 million, at an average price of €4.2533.

On October 27, it purchased a further 448,165 shares for approximately €1.94 million, at an average price of €4.3239.

The bank subsequently acquired 257,690 shares on October 29, spending €1.14 million at an average price of €4.4256.

Its final purchase during the reported period took place on October 30, when it bought another 256,880 shares for approximately €1.14 million, at an average price of €4.4487.

The highest price paid during the four trading sessions was €4.461 per share on October 30, while the lowest was €4.221 on October 26.

Eurobank now holds 37,065,501 of its own shares following the latest transactions.

The buyback programme was approved at the bank’s annual general meeting on April 28, 2026, with the board of directors adopting the relevant resolution the following day.