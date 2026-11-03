Defence Minister Vasilis Palmas visited the international naval defence and maritime security exhibition EURONAVAL 2026 in Paris on Tuesday, stressing the importance Cyprus attaches to strengthening its maritime defence capabilities.

In a post on X, Palmas described EURONAVAL as a major international exhibition offering opportunities to learn about the latest technological developments, exchange expertise and develop partnerships.

“Cyprus attaches particular importance to naval defence and maritime security, both because of its geographical position in the Eastern Mediterranean and the need to safeguard its sovereign rights and energy interests,” he said.

EURONAVAL 2026, taking place from November 3 to 6 at the Paris-Nord Villepinte exhibition centre, brings together naval forces, defence manufacturers and security experts to showcase developments in maritime defence technology.

Palmas travelled to Paris on Monday following an official invitation to meet French Minister of the Armed Forces and Veterans Catherine Vautrin.

The visit comes amid efforts to deepen defence cooperation between Cyprus and France, including joint military exercises, naval operations and defence industry partnerships.

The two countries signed a Status of Forces Agreement (SOFA) in Nicosia on June 8, establishing a legal framework for the presence and activities of military personnel from either country on the other’s territory.

Cyprus and France are also exploring defence industrial cooperation worth approximately €800 million under the EU’s Security Action for Europe (SAFE) programme, with potential projects involving armoured vehicles, drones, radar systems and ammunition.