Two people were arrested during overnight police operations across Cyprus, authorities said on Tuesday.

One was arrested for dangerous and reckless driving and the other for illegal possession of property.

Officers stopped 498 vehicles and checked 624 people, while 24 premises were inspected.

No complaints were made during the premises checks.

Traffic police issued 273 complaints for various offences, including 92 for speeding.

Eight traffic cases were also investigated and four vehicles were impounded. A total of 144 drivers underwent alcohol tests, resulting in five complaints.

Three preliminary drug tests were also carried out, with two returning positive results.