Tech and professional services drive rise in joblessness

Cyprus’ registered unemployment rose by 9.7 per cent year-on-year in October, driven mainly by information and communication, administrative and support services, and professional, scientific and technical activities, according to figures released on Wednesday by the statistical service (Cystat).

The number of unemployed persons registered at district labour offices reached 7,790 at the end of October, compared with 7,099 in the same month last year, an increase of 691 people.

Compared with September, however, the actual number fell from 8,366.

The seasonally adjusted figure also declined slightly, falling to 10,711 from 10,741 in September. It nevertheless remained above the 9,731 recorded in October 2025.

The seasonally adjusted total stood at 10,096 in January, 10,078 in February and 10,316 in March, before rising to 10,590 in April.

It then stood at 10,505 in May, 10,679 in June, 10,591 in July and 10,718 in August, before reaching 10,741 in September and easing to 10,711 in October.

By economic activity, wholesale and retail trade recorded the highest number of registered unemployed in October, at 1,332, compared with 1,324 a year earlier. The figure was also below the 1,402 recorded in September.

Accommodation and food service activities followed with 890, up from 852 in October 2025 and 815 in September 2026.

Professional, scientific and technical activities accounted for 849 registered unemployed, compared with 785 a year earlier and 855 in September.

Meanwhile, public administration and defence, including compulsory social security, recorded 655 unemployed persons, compared with 595 in October 2025. This represented a considerable monthly decline from the 1,050 recorded in September.

Information and communication recorded one of the largest annual increases, with unemployment rising to 565 from 390 a year earlier. The figure was also above the 549 registered in September.

Manufacturing increased to 502 from 449 in October 2025, although the number was slightly below September’s 506.

Administrative and support service activities rose to 466 from 362 a year earlier, also exceeding the 436 recorded in September.

Financial and insurance activities accounted for 399 registered unemployed, compared with 358 in October 2025 and 407 in September.

Construction, by contrast, fell slightly to 390 from 392 a year earlier, while also declining from 394 in the previous month.

Education recorded 340 unemployed persons, compared with 277 in October 2025, although this was considerably lower than the 491 registered in September.

Transportation and storage increased to 294 from 261 a year earlier, remaining close to September’s figure of 293.

Human health and social work activities also rose on an annual basis, reaching 291 compared with 270 in October 2025. The figure was below the 299 recorded in September.

The number of newcomers registered as unemployed fell to 255 from 267 a year earlier, also declining from 268 in September.

Elsewhere, other service activities increased to 198 from 191 in October 2025, although the number was lower than September’s 215.

Arts, entertainment and recreation accounted for 165 registered unemployed, compared with 153 a year earlier and 170 in September.

Real estate activities increased to 117 from 85 in October 2025, but fell from the 128 recorded in the previous month.

Agriculture, forestry and fishing rose slightly to 34 from 32 a year earlier, while declining from 46 in September.

Water supply, sewerage and waste management fell to 18 from 22 in October 2025, although the figure was above September’s 16.

Activities of households remained unchanged at 10 compared with October last year, rising slightly from nine in September.

Activities of extra-territorial organisations and bodies also remained unchanged on an annual basis, at nine, compared with 10 in September.

Finally, mining and quarrying fell to six from seven a year earlier, despite rising from three in September. Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply declined to five from eight in October 2025, compared with four in the previous month.