Five people were arrested as part of islandwide police operations on Tuesday night.

The offences include conspiracy to commit a felony, burglary of a building and theft, illegal possession of property, dangerous and reckless driving, driving under the influence of alcohol, vehicle theft and illegal stay in the Republic.

As part of the operations, officers stopped a total of 694 vehicles and carried out checks on 925 drivers and passengers.

During the traffic inspections, 269 complaints were filed, with 111 concerning exceeding the speed limit.

Police also carried out 96 alcohol tests, resulting in 4 complaints, as well as 4 preliminary drug tests with one positive result.