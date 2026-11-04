Liverpool’s start to the Champions League campaign ended on Wednesday as Fenerbahce came from behind twice to secure a 3-2 victory in Istanbul.

Vedat Muriqi scored the winner in the 79th minute, completing a comeback that gave the Turkish side their first win of the competition and left Liverpool with their first points dropped after three successive victories.

Trey Nyoni put Liverpool ahead in the 25th minute, but Mason Greenwood equalised four minutes later.

Alexander Isak restored the visitors’ lead in the 69th minute, only for Archie Brown to level the score four minutes later.

Muriqi then struck late to give Fenerbahce all three points.

The defeat left Liverpool fifth in the standings on nine points, while Fenerbahce climbed to 19th with five.