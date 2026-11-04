CFA Society Cyprus launched its 2026-27 Local Research Challenge on October 29, with listed technology group Logicom Public Ltd selected as the subject company for this year’s competition.

The launch event was held at the Eurobank Cyprus head office in Nicosia, bringing together university teams taking part in the competition, faculty advisers, industry mentors and representatives of Logicom.

The annual competition, organised by the CFA Institute, gives university students practical experience in equity research and investment analysis, requiring them to examine a publicly listed company, prepare a research report and present their findings to a panel of industry professionals.

Participating teams from universities across Cyprus will spend the coming months studying Logicom’s business activities, financial performance and future prospects, with support from their faculty advisers and mentors who hold the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) qualification.

Each team must produce an equity research report containing a buy, sell or hold recommendation before presenting its findings.

The winning team at the local final in February 2027 will represent Cyprus at the regional final.

Beyond the competitive element, the initiative aims to help students develop skills relevant to careers in the financial services and investment management sectors.

Participants gain practical experience in financial analysis, company valuation and research report writing, while also developing their presentation and public speaking abilities.

The challenge also requires students to work collaboratively and meet real-world deadlines, while providing opportunities to engage directly with senior management at a listed company.

They also receive feedback from experienced investment professionals, giving them an opportunity to assess their work against industry expectations.

CFA Society Cyprus said previous participants had frequently credited the competition with influencing their career choices, while employers also benefited from gaining exposure to emerging talent within the local financial sector.

The programme additionally introduces participants to the CFA Institute Code of Ethics and Standards of Professional Conduct, underlining the importance of integrity and professional responsibility in investment research from the beginning of their careers.

“The Research Challenge is one of the most valuable experiences we can offer students who are considering a career in investment management,” said Stella Mourouzidou-Damtsa, CFA, University Relations and Research Challenge Committee chair at CFA Society Cyprus.

“It takes them beyond the classroom and asks them to think, analyse and present like professional analysts,” she added.

Mourouzidou-Damtsa also thanked Logicom for participating as this year’s subject company and providing students with access to the business.

“We are grateful to Logicom for serving as this year’s subject company and for opening its doors to the next generation of finance professionals,” she said.

“I look forward to seeing the insight and creativity each team brings to the competition,” she added.

CFA Society Cyprus is a non-profit member society of the CFA Institute, bringing together investment professionals operating in Cyprus.

The organisation promotes high standards of ethics, education and professional excellence, while supporting the development of the local investment community through events, educational activities and initiatives such as the Research Challenge.