Airline fuel crisis threatens affordable travel to Cyprus

Rising aviation fuel prices and expectations of significantly more expensive air fares in 2027 are raising fresh concerns for Cyprus’ tourism industry, as the country seeks to extend its tourist season into the winter months amid weakening demand and falling tourism revenues.

The pressure comes as European aviation fuel prices have more than doubled since the beginning of the year, reaching record monthly levels in October, while airlines warn that the higher costs will increasingly be passed on to passengers.

The latest figures from the International Air Transport Association (IATA) show that the average price of aviation fuel in Europe reached $4.84 per gallon in October, representing a 114 per cent increase from the January-February average of $2.26, before the escalation of the Middle East crisis.

The increase also took prices above the previous monthly records registered in March and April 2026, when the conflict first sent energy markets higher.

The upward movement continued during the second half of October, with aviation fuel reaching $4.93 per gallon on October 27, up 2.1 per cent from $4.82 two weeks earlier.

According to the European Organisation for the Safety of Air Navigation, better known as Eurocontrol, this represented the highest monthly level recorded since the beginning of the crisis.

Eurocontrol said the European aviation market remained under considerable pressure because supplies of jet fuel continued to be constrained.

On October 22, the European Commission confirmed that the market was experiencing supply tightness, although it stressed that there was no actual physical shortage of aviation fuel in Europe.

It nevertheless acknowledged that further disruptions to supplies remained a risk.

The timing is particularly challenging for airlines, as October traditionally marks the end of many summer flight programmes and the beginning of the quieter winter season, when passenger demand generally weakens.

The Irish low-cost carrier Ryanair has been among the most vocal in warning about the implications for fares, with chief executive Michael O’Leary predicting that ticket prices could increase by as much as 20 per cent in 2027, potentially marking the largest annual increase in European aviation history.

The airline has already experienced mounting cost pressures, with its net profits falling by 15 per cent in the first half of its financial year to €2.15 billion, from €2.54 billion a year earlier.

Operating costs increased by 10 per cent to €7.69 billion, partly because of higher fuel expenditure on which the company did not have hedging protection.

Ryanair has secured fuel prices of approximately $67 per barrel for this year through advance purchasing arrangements, but O’Leary expects prices to double next year as that protection expires.

“We guarantee no fuel surcharges, but there is no doubt that air fares are going to rise significantly in 2027 because of much higher oil prices,” he said in an interview with Euronews.

His warning comes against the backdrop of rising crude oil prices linked to the Middle East conflict and concerns about supplies from the Persian Gulf.

Brent crude, the international benchmark, closed at $109.86 per barrel on Friday, its highest level since May, before subsequently climbing above $110.

Ryanair has also demonstrated how taxation and operating costs can influence airlines’ decisions about where to deploy aircraft.

In October, it announced plans to remove 20 routes and more than one million seats from its Belgian winter schedule, reducing its operations across Brussels Charleroi and Brussels Zaventem airports by six aircraft.

The airline estimated that the move represented a $600 million reduction in investment, blaming Belgium’s planned increase in aviation taxes from €2 per ticket in January 2025 to €7 in January 2027.

O’Leary argued that higher charges made destinations less competitive, diverting passenger traffic and tourism towards countries with lower operating costs.

The proposed increase had already been scaled back from an initial €10, but Ryanair maintained that the revised amount remained excessive.

The airline also criticised the European Union’s emissions trading system, arguing that it imposed additional costs on flights within the bloc while exempting flights from outside the EU.

Other carriers, including Sweden’s SAS and easyJet, have also reduced flights during the year, highlighting the wider adjustments taking place across the European aviation market.

The implications extend beyond airline profitability, particularly for destinations such as Cyprus, where affordable air connectivity is central to attracting visitors outside the traditional summer season.

The latest tourism figures underline the challenge. Cyprus recorded tourism revenues of €562 million in August 2026, down 3.4 per cent from €581.8 million in August 2025, according to the Cyprus Statistical Service (Cystat).

Tourist arrivals also declined, falling from 602,026 to 581,880. For the first eight months of 2026, tourism revenues reached €2.32 billion, representing a 6.2 per cent decrease from €2.47 billion during the corresponding period last year.

The August figures followed a stronger July, when revenues increased by 4.6 per cent to €536.5 million, supported by higher daily visitor spending.

In August, average expenditure per tourist was almost unchanged at €965.81, compared with €966.41 a year earlier.

However, the average length of stay shortened from 9.2 to 8.9 days, despite daily expenditure increasing from €105.04 to €108.52.

The United Kingdom remained Cyprus’ largest tourist market, accounting for 30.5 per cent of arrivals, followed by Israel with 23.3 per cent and Poland with 6.3 per cent.

British arrivals fell from 193,091 in August 2025 to 177,603 this year, while the average stay among British visitors declined from 10.6 to 10.2 days.

The wider aviation market is also showing signs of uneven demand. IATA’s September 2026 figures showed that global passenger demand declined by 0.5 per cent year-on-year, while available seat capacity contracted by 0.2 per cent.

International passenger demand nevertheless increased by 0.4 per cent, or 1.7 per cent when excluding the Middle East, suggesting that weaknesses in certain regions were weighing on the overall picture.

The global passenger load factor, measuring how much available seating capacity airlines fill, stood at 83.2 per cent, down 0.3 percentage points from September 2025.

“Air traffic demand fell 0.5 per cent in September, reflecting weaknesses in the Middle East and North America,” said Marie Owens Thomsen, IATA’s senior vice-president for sustainability and chief economist.

She said the figures represented an improvement on August, with most international markets returning to growth, but warned that geopolitical uncertainty and volatile fuel prices were likely to continue shaping the market.

Global scheduled seat capacity is expected to remain above 2025 levels in October and November, although growth is forecast to remain weak and uneven between regions.

The seasonal slowdown is already becoming apparent in European aviation.

Eurocontrol figures showed that flights in Greece fell by 7 per cent during the week of October 19-25, compared with the previous week, against a European average decline of 2.3 per cent.

The country recorded an average of 1,712 daily flights, with France and the Netherlands each experiencing a 4 per cent weekly decline, while Spain and Italy recorded decreases of just 1 per cent.

For Cyprus, the combination of higher ticket prices, weaker seasonal demand and declining tourism revenues could complicate efforts to attract visitors during the traditionally quieter months.

While the island has sought to strengthen its appeal as a year-round destination, more expensive flights risk making winter holidays less attractive, particularly for visitors who are more sensitive to travel costs.

The challenge will therefore not only be maintaining airline connections during the winter, but ensuring that travelling to Cyprus remains sufficiently affordable to encourage visitors to choose the island over competing destinations.