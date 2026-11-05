The Pancyprian Association of Hotel Managers (Pasydixe) on Thursday condemned the sexual abuse of two teenage girls by a hotel employee in Paphos, stressing that the convicted man was neither a hotel manager nor a member of the association.

“These are heinous and absolutely condemnable acts, which cannot be justified or tolerated. They offend human dignity and tarnish the values of Cypriot hospitality and our society,” the association said in a statement.

Pasydixe expressed its full support for the victims, stressing that protecting visitors, particularly minors, was a non-negotiable obligation.

The association clarified that the 53-year-old man who was found guilty of molesting the two teenagers in 2023 was not a member of the association, nor a hotel manager but was employed in a tourist unit.

It also pledged to intensify efforts to prevent similar incidents through greater awareness and measures aimed at safeguarding visitors.

“Hotel managers work daily for safe conditions and quality accommodation, worthy of Cypriot hospitality,” the association said.

The 53-year-old hotel employee was found guilty of sexually abusing two minors at a hotel unit in Paphos in 2023 earlier this week.

The case concerns two 16-year-old girls who were holidaying in Cyprus with the family of one of the girls and staying at a hotel in the Paphos tourist area where the convicted man worked.

The teenagers reported the incident to police, accusing the man of sexually harassing them.

After examining the evidence, the court found the girls’ testimonies credible and rejected the defence’s arguments, finding the 53-year-old guilty of sexually abusing both minors.

The proceedings were held behind closed doors, with the next hearing scheduled for November 18.