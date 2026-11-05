A 69-year-old man was arrested after driving to the police station in Peyia under the influence of alcohol on Wednesday afternoon, authorities said on Thursday.

The man had been called to the station over a complaint of causing a nuisance.

He arrived at around 5.20pm and parked his car in the police carpark. Officers noticed a strong smell of alcohol and asked him to take a breathalyser test.

The initial reading was 100μg of alcohol per 100 millilitres of exhaled air.

A second test recorded 86μg, well above the legal limit.

He was arrested and is due to be taken before a court.