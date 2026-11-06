Famagusta’s district self-government organisation (EOA) took over in 2024 with €9.5 million in outstanding fees, owed by large debtors, of which €4.43 million have already been collected and €1.22 million have been included in repayment arrangements, the EOA said on Friday.

Efforts to collect the amounts due are “continuing”, the EOA said, adding that it has proposed to name and shame debtors.

“In the framework of the policy adopted by the EOA to address large debtors, coordinated collection actions have been promoted, warnings in writing have been sent and legal action has been taken where necessary,” it pointed out.

The EOA has also adopted policies to facilitate the collection of fees, which promote equal treatment for individuals and businesses.

In this framework, it has proposed to the interior ministry that legislative regulations to name and shame debtors, and link the examination of planning and building permits with the settlement of outstanding fees.