National Guard chief Lieutenant General Emmanouil Theodorou met US Air Force General Adrian L. Spain at National Guard General Staff headquarters on Thursday, as Cyprus and the United States continue to strengthen their defence cooperation.

Spain was accompanied by members of his delegation.

According to the National Guard, the meeting focused on regional security and defence issues, with both sides exchanging views on opportunities to further strengthen cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

The National Guard said the meeting reaffirmed the excellent relations and multi-level strategic cooperation developed between the armed forces of Cyprus and the United States.

The meeting comes amid expanding defence ties between the two countries under their 2024–2029 bilateral defence cooperation roadmap.

Speaking in October, US Ambassador John Breslow said cooperation under the roadmap was progressing well, pointing to joint military activities, training programmes and planned improvements to military facilities in Cyprus.

The United States is also supporting upgrades to the Andreas Papandreou air base in Paphos, aimed at improving its capacity to accommodate transport aircraft and support humanitarian and emergency operations.

Cooperation has also expanded through the US State Partnership Programme, under which the Cyprus National Guard works with the New Jersey National Guard on training, cybersecurity, military preparedness and other areas.

Defence Minister Vasilis Palmas met New Jersey Adjutant General Brigadier General Yvonne L. Mays, in September, with both sides discussing opportunities to extend their cooperation into additional fields.

The growing military relationship has also included direct US Air Force involvement in Cyprus, in January 2025, a US Air Force assessment team visited Paphos air base to examine infrastructure, logistics and communications improvements aimed at strengthening interoperability between the two countries.