Arrest warrants were issued on Thursday against six minors aged 14 to 17, in connection with a case of conspiracy to commit a misdemeanour, assault of police officers and causing malicious damage.

The police said on Friday two of the minors have already been arrested while four are at large.

The offences were allegedly committed on October27, outside Prodromos church in Larnaca, where the minors were reported to have hurled rocks at a police patrol car and officers. No one was reported injured in the incident.