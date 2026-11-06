The police arrested 12 people for various offences, including illegal residence in Cyprus, causing malicious damage and conspiracy to commit a crime, during overnight operations to crack down on crime.

A total of 415 vehicles were pulled over and the police checked the drivers and 155 passengers, resulting in 261 reports, including 78 for speeding and two for drink driving. Six vehicles were impounded.

The police furthermore raided 32 premises and filed four reports.