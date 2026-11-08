Unficyp officials led a memorial service on Sunday morning at Wayne’s Keep cemetery in the buffer zone as Remembrance Sunday was marked in the United Kingdom and elsewhere.

Peacekeepers and other officials including British High Commissioner Michael Tatham and head of the United Nations Force in Cyprus Khassim Diagne attended the ceremony in the buffer zone.

It was to honour British and Commonwealth military and civilian service men and women in the two World Wars and subsequent conflicts.