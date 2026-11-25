Eurobank urges investment in year-round tourism and technology

Cyprus must diversify its tourism offering, invest in technology and improve visitor experiences if it is to remain competitive beyond 2030, according to Eurobank, highlighting the need to develop the island into a year-round destination.

Speaking at the annual tourism conference organised by the Cyprus Tourism Enterprises Association (Stek), which was supported by Eurobank, Antonis Nicolaides, the bank’s head of commercial banking, said the industry faced a rapidly changing international market and could not rely on its past success to secure future growth.

The conference, titled “Tourism Beyond 2030 – Competing in an Era of Constant Change”, examined international trends shaping the sector, changing traveller expectations, the growing influence of technology and artificial intelligence, and strategies for strengthening Cyprus’ competitiveness over the coming decade.

Nicolaides said tourism had traditionally been one of the main pillars of the Cypriot economy, making a significant contribution to growth, employment and investment.

However, he warned that the global tourism market was changing faster than ever, with travellers increasingly seeking authentic experiences, quality, convenience and personalised services.

Technology and data were also transforming how visitors selected destinations and planned their trips, he said.

Nicolaides argued that Cyprus had the advantages needed to maintain a strong position in the international tourism market, but future success would depend on its ability to adapt, innovate and continually improve its tourism offering.

Diversifying the tourism product

He highlighted the importance of digital transformation and artificial intelligence in helping businesses respond to changing market conditions and improve their services.

He also called for greater diversification beyond the island’s traditional holiday offering, identifying medical and wellness tourism, sports, conferences, culture and gastronomy as areas with potential for further development.

Expanding these segments would help strengthen the country’s competitiveness and support its ambition to attract visitors throughout the year, rather than relying predominantly on seasonal demand.

Nicolaides also stressed that investment in modern infrastructure, better visitor experiences and, above all, the sector’s workforce would be essential to sustaining the industry’s development in the years ahead.

Eurobank’s role in tourism investment

Turning to the bank’s involvement, Nicolaides said Eurobank had maintained a strong presence in the tourism industry over the years, supporting businesses through specialised teams, financing solutions and advisory services.

He said the bank remained ready to finance sustainable investments that modernise tourism businesses and improve the quality of Cyprus’ tourism product.

“The world after 2030 will be more competitive, more technologically advanced and more demanding. The destinations that stand out will be those that anticipate change and invest in their future today,” Nicolaides said.

Eurobank said its support for the annual Stek conference reflected its involvement in discussions about the challenges and opportunities shaping the future of Cyprus’ tourism industry.