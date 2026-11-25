An exercise simulating the hijacking of an aircraft by two terrorists who had rigged it with an explosive device was held in the early hours of Wednesday at Larnaca airport.

According to a statement issued by the police communications branch, the exercise involved the police’s rapid response unit (MMAD) and airport security directorate (DASA), the fire service, the ambulance service, the department of civil aviation, Hermes Airports, Cyprus Airways and Swissport.

The scenario involved responding to an incident in which an aircraft heading towards Larnaca airport had been seized by two terrorists who had rigged it with an explosive device.

Police said the exercise aimed to assess operational readiness and the effectiveness of the relevant operational plans, as well as the level of coordination and response of the services involved in dealing with such incidents.