Thousands of Greeks took to the streets on Wednesday as public-sector workers and several private-sector unions staged a nationwide strike to demand higher wages and better public services, disrupting transport.

Ferry routes to the islands and early-morning and evening metro services in the capital Athens were halted, while flights at some regional airports were suspended, as seafarers, transport and telecommunication workers joined the strike.

The action, called by Greece’s largest public-sector trade union, ADEDY, sought the restoration of annual bonuses scrapped during Greece’s debt crisis and more spending on health and education.

About 15,000 people, from school teachers to hospital doctors and students, demonstrated peacefully in Athens, Greek police said. They held banners reading: “We’ve had enough! We demand rises!”

Thousands more protested in other cities across the country.

The Greek action, the third in recent weeks, echoes a growing wave of youth-led protests across Europe over shabby school facilities, rising housing costs and falling living standards.

Greece, one of the euro zone’s most indebted nations, has recovered strongly from a financial meltdown in the past decade, helped by bailouts worth about €280 billion ($306 billion).

Wages grew and taxes were cut in recent years, but many households have struggled with surging rents and rising living costs, exacerbated by higher food and energy prices stemming from the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East.

“Today, workers in both the public and private sectors are on strike because they can no longer tolerate the situation: their wages are impoverished, public employees have not received their holiday bonuses for 16 years, and the cost of living has skyrocketed,” said Dimitris Aktipis, 50, an official with Greece’s trade union of public high school teachers.

GOVERNMENT OFFERS MILLIONS IN AID AHEAD OF SPRING ELECTIONS

The centre-right government of Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who was reelected in 2023 and faces national elections in spring 2027, has announced tax breaks and subsidies worth about €2.2 billion this year to prop up low-income earners and pensioners.

He has promised a €500 Christmas bonus for about 700,000 civil servants from December 2027 and an average monthly salary of €1,800 in 2030 in all sectors, up from about €1,400 now.

A cabinet meeting on Wednesday discussed a 2027-2030 fiscal plan which foresees subsidies, wage increases, tax cuts and other measures worth a total of €11.45 billion. The debt-to-GDP ratio is forecast to decline to 110% by 2030 from 145.9% last year thanks to robust growth and primary surpluses.

The ruling New Democracy party leads recent opinion polls with 30% support, nearly double that of second-placed ELAS, the party that former prime minister Alexis Tsipras, the leftist firebrand ​who ran Greece at the height of its debt crisis in 2015, launched this year.