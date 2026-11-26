Large quantities of untaxed cigarettes were seized by the customs department in two separate incidents at Larnaca airport and the Ayios Dhometios crossing point earlier this week.

In the first case, customs officers on Wednesday searched the luggage of a 45-year-old woman travelling from Larnaca to Amsterdam via Poland.

Officers discovered 200 cartons of cigarettes which did not bear the mandatory health warnings in Greek and Turkish, indicating that the tobacco products had been smuggled.

The woman was arrested on the spot, while her luggage and the cigarettes were seized.

She is expected to appear before the Larnaca district court on Thursday for a remand hearing.

In a separate incident on Monday, customs officers seized another large quantity of untaxed cigarettes at the Ayios Dhometios crossing point in Nicosia.

During a search of a vehicle at 3.30am, officers discovered 19 cartons, each containing 200 cigarettes of various brands.

The packaging did not bear the mandatory health warnings in Greek and Turkish, indicating that the cigarettes had been smuggled from the north.

The cigarettes were found in the luggage of a passenger who was due to fly to London from Larnaca airport.

The man was arrested on the spot, while the cigarettes and the vehicle used to transport them were seized.

The passenger was later released following an out-of-court settlement of €1,200, with a further €500 payable for the return of the vehicle.