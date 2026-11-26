Deposits grow while lending contracts, CBC figures show

Bank deposits in Cyprus increased by €373.4 million in October 2026, while total loans recorded a net decline of €15.5 million, according to figures released by the Central Bank of Cyprus (CBC) on Thursday.

The CBC’s latest Monetary and Financial Statistics report, covering October, showed that the outstanding balance of total deposits reached €60.6 billion, with the annual growth rate easing slightly to 6.4 per cent from 6.5 per cent in September.

The monthly increase was considerably smaller than the €697.1 million net rise recorded in September, indicating a slowdown in deposit accumulation.

Deposits held by Cyprus residents increased by €212.8 million during October, the CBC reported.

Within this category, household deposits rose by €156.5 million, while deposits held by non-financial corporations increased by €312.1 million.

However, deposits belonging to other domestic sectors recorded a combined decline of €255.9 million, partly offsetting the increases among households and businesses.

Despite the monthly movement, the annual growth rate of total deposits remained relatively stable, slipping by 0.1 percentage points compared with September.

On the lending side, total loans recorded a net decrease of €15.5 million in October, reversing the substantial increase seen the previous month.

In September, total loans had recorded a net increase of €857.8 million, the report showed.

The annual growth rate of total loans also slowed, falling to 12.5 per cent from 14 per cent in September, while the outstanding balance reached €29.7 billion at the end of October.

Loans to Cyprus residents, meanwhile, decreased by €165.4 million during the month.

Lending to households nevertheless increased by €22.3 million, indicating continued growth in borrowing by individuals.

Loans to non-financial corporations declined by €6.5 million, while lending to the remaining domestic sectors recorded a considerably larger decrease of €181.1 million.

The figures therefore showed contrasting developments between household borrowing and lending to other domestic sectors, with the overall decline in loans largely reflecting movements outside household lending.

The CBC’s October figures form part of its monthly statistical series covering deposits and loans held by monetary financial institutions operating in Cyprus.